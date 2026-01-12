Liverpool out to avoid giant-killing repeat! Arne Slot makes line-up admission ahead of FA Cup clash with Barnsley after being stung by Plymouth upset

With that in mind, Slot has vowed to go much stronger when League One outfit Barnsley pay a visit to Anfield on Monday. He has said: “Last season I made the decision that some players needed to rest in the FA Cup because you cannot play every player every single time.

“But it’s obvious that we’re not in the League Cup anymore and the FA Cup has always been very important for us, but sometimes in a season where you are still competing for the League Cup, for the Champions League and the league, with the amount of players we had last season and have this season, you have to make choices.

“But I can guarantee you that on Monday you will see all the ­players you saw against Arsenal, maybe with some substitutions, but then they will be on the bench. So that’s going to be different than last season against Plymouth.”

