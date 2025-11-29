'We have to talk to Lionel Messi first' - Former Barcelona star reveals how club legend 'had the power' to stop his shock transfer

When Boateng arrived in Spain, he was already under the scanner. Old quotes resurfaced suggesting he had grown up admiring Real Madrid, and had even said years earlier that he could have played for Los Blancos had he applied himself more diligently. However, he quickly brushed those aside during his first press conference.

"I am a Barcelona player and Lionel Messi is the best player in this world and every world," the Germany-born former Ghana international told reporters. "Why are you laughing? That's the truth, he has shown that with all that he has won in the last 10 years. It's a great honour [to be at Barcelona] because Messi is the best player in the world, and Luis Suarez the best striker in the world. They play amazingly and being able to play by their side is a great gift."

He added: "At my age, the number nine role is perfect for me, but for a coach, I think a player like me is a plus because I can play in different positions, but I feel very good as a number nine. I have not talked to the coach [Ernesto Valverde], but I know I have not come to play in the starting line because there are incredible players in this team. I'm here because of my experience and to help. I'm here to play well and sign on for more years here, that's my goal."