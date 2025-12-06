Getty Images Sport
Chelsea hit by more injury misery as Liam Delap forced off early against Bournemouth with suspected dislocated shoulder
Delap suffers suspected dislocated shoulder
Delap was back in the starting XI for Chelsea on the south coast on Saturday but lasted less than half an hour due to injury. The Chelsea striker appeared to dislocate his shoulder after a heavy fall and was replaced immediately. Delap had caught the eye in the opening exchanges against Bournemouth for his physical approach and was perhaps fortunate not to have been booked for catching Marcos Senesi with a stray arm twice before he had to be taken off.
- Getty Images Sport
Injuries interrupting Delap's start to life at Chelsea
Delap will be frustrated if he is forced back onto the sidelines. The summer signing has already missed a significant chunk of the campaign for the Blues after sustaining a hamstring injury back in August that kept him out of action until November. The 22-year-old has therefore only managed six starts for Chelsea in all competitions so far in the 2025-26 season, with his only goal coming as a substitute in the Champions League win over Barcelona.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maresca's praise for Delap
The injury to Delap will also be frustrating for manager Enzo Maresca who was full of praise for Delap ahead of the match. "It was a long time for him to be out," he told reporters. "I think he is getting better and the other day against Leeds, he had two or three chances where he could have done better. I know Liam from many years ago at Manchester City and I don’t have any doubts that he will score goals and be important for us.’
- (C)Getty Images
What comes next for Chelsea?
Delap and Chelsea must wait to discover the severity of the striker's injury and how much time he will miss. The issue comes ahead of a busy festive period for the Blues. Maresca's side take on Atalanta next in the Champions League and then host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
Advertisement