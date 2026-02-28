Leeds manager Daniel Farke sent off and pulled away from referee at full-time after Man City defeat

January signing Antoine Semenyo was the hero again for City as the Ghana international scored the only goal of the game. It marked a vital three points for Pep Guardiola’s men as they closed the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just two points without the services of Erling Haaland to call upon.

With the Norwegian goal machine injured and unable to travel to Yorkshire, Omar Marmoush and Semenyo were entrusted to do the damage. The latter would once again pay back part of the hefty fee that City parted with to bring him to the northwest of England as he darted into the six-yard box and converted a low Rayan Ait-Nouri cross with a Haaland-esque finish.

Arsenal would have been hoping that Guardiola’s men could slip up at a notoriously difficult ground to visit under the lights. The Gunners could once again move five points clear at the top on Sunday when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates, but they will have played a game more than City.