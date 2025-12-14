Jack McRae

Jack McRae

Writer

Bio: I am a freelance sports journalist and first began writing about football regularly for my university’s student paper. Despite then going viral and suffering humiliation for an article on why Turkey were the 'dark horses' at Euro 2020, my obsession with watching and covering the beautiful game remained strong. I wrote my History degree dissertation on the rise of xenophobia in South Africa during the 2010 World Cup before moving to north London, a stone’s throw away from both Highbury and the Emirates Stadium, to complete a Master’s in International Journalism. I have been lucky enough to interview a number of professional sportsmen and women and, since starting as a freelance writer for GOAL in November 2023, have been able to cover some of the biggest games and events in the all-consuming world of football and sport.

My Football Story: Before I could walk or talk, I was put into an Arsenal shirt and I went to my first ever game shortly after my fifth birthday. Yet, ever since that 3-0 win over Watford in 2006, the Gunners have never quite been able to replicate the golden years of the early 2000s. For each season I have lived by the Emirates, the club have tortured me with a run of consecutive second-placed finishes, but maybe this could be the year. Fortunately, we can always rely on the women’s team to produce some magic.

Areas of Expertise:
  • Inside the joys and many frustrations of Arsenal Football Club
  • Coverage of the Premier League, Women’s Super League and major European clubs
  • Match reports from major tournaments, both domestic and international
  • The impact of football on political and social attitudes – and vice-versa
  • The spate of ACL injuries in women’s, and increasingly men’s, football

Favourite Footballing Memory: It is impossible to split being behind the goal as Reiss Nelson fired in his 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth and standing in the Clock End as Declan Rice scored his second stunning free-kick in the 3-0 win against Real Madrid. Two moments in which I thought we would win it all, even if they ultimately led to nothing.

 

Articles by Jack McRae
  4. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-MAINZAFP
    Bayern MunichH. Kane

    Late Kane penalty bails out Bayern vs rock-bottom Mainz

    Rock bottom Mainz were mightily close to shocking Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena before a late Harry Kane penalty rescued a fortunate point for the Bavarian giants. Vincent Kompany’s side were unimpressive at home and struggled to break down a stubborn Mainz defence, but battled back to draw 2-2 and maintain their unbeaten record in the Bundesliga this season.

  6. FBL-ESP-LIGA-SEVILLA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
    TottenhamP. Barrios

    Spurs prepared to smash transfer record to sign Atletico star

    Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a sensational move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios and are looking to secure a cut-price move for the young midfielder. The 22-year-old has made 16 La Liga appearances for Diego Simeone's side this season and Spurs have identified him as a potential option to offer some variation to their lethargic midfield options.

  1. Paul Pogba MonacoGetty
    P. PogbaMonaco

    📽️ | Pogba gives emotional speech to Monaco crowd after PSG victory

    Monaco midfielder Paul Pogba gave a passionate speech to the home fans after his side earned a narrow 1-0 win over reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. The former Manchester United and Juventus star finally made his return to competitive football this month, having joined Monaco on a free transfer in the summer. Now back in the action, Pogba is already displaying what he can bring to his new club.

  3. Messi-MullerGetty/GOAL

    Muller suggests Inter Miami over reliant on Messi ahead of MLS Cup final

    Vancouver Whitecaps forward Thomas Muller has suggested that Inter Miami are too reliant on the brilliance of Lionel Messi ahead of the MLS Cup final clash between the two sides. Muller has been a revelation for the Canadian club since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer and will have to be at his best to stop old rival Messi adding another trophy to his record-breaking collection.

  4. Isak Wirtz Salah Liverpool West HamGetty
    Player ratingsLiverpool

    Isak & Wirtz FINALLY show up while sub Salah stews

    Mohamed Salah was left on the bench as much-maligned summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz helped Liverpool to a vital three points in Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham. The Swedish forward scored his first Premier League goal for the club since his big-money switch to Anfield this summer, while the German provided the heartbeat for the Liverpool attack.

  8. Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-ArnoldGetty Images
    J. BellinghamReal Madrid

    Bellingham and Trent regularly fly barber out to Madrid

    Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he and Jude Bellingham share the same barber, who they regularly fly out to Madrid from the UK to cut their hair. The Real Madrid defender explained that he and the midfielder started using the same barber at the European Championships and now that they are both at the same club, choose to have the barber get a flight to the Spanish capital.

  9. Harry Kane Bayern MonacoGetty Images
    H. KaneBarcelona

    Kane 'considering' Barcelona amid Bayern contract uncertainty

    Harry Kane is considering a departure from Bayern Munich and could look to make a blockbuster switch to Barcelona. The English striker has been in ruthless goalscoring form this season and may look to experience a new league while he remains at the top of his game. Kane is mulling over the possibility of a new contract at the German giants, but his future remains in the balance.

Older