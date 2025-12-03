Kevin Hart & Heidi Klum to co-host 2026 World Cup draw in Washington DC with Nicole Scherzinger slated to perform at star-studded event

Supermodel and global icon Klum is back to host the tournament after taking on duties in Germany back in 2006. The Emmy-winning television personality says it's an honour to host the draw.

“To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary,” she said. “The World Cup brings the world together like nothing else, and being part of that magic again, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honour.”

Actor and producer Danny Ramirez will also feature at the event, interviewing the football greats in attendance, and is thrilled to be involved. He said: "As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream. With this tournament coming to the United States, where I was born, and Mexico, where some of my roots lie, it is even more special – and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this show.”

