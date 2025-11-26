When is the World Cup 2026 group stage draw? Date, teams, seeding pots, live stream & how to watch

The World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant tournaments in football history. With an expanded 48-team format and matches spread across multiple host countries, the world will be watching to see who will lift the trophy.

The qualification race is well underway, and even though the tournament is over a year away, some teams have already secured their spot as the USA, Mexico, and Canada ready themselves to jointly host the games.

As teams continue to focus on the tournament, attention is also shifting to the World Cup draw and who they might face.

Here, GOAL takes a look at comprehensive information regarding the World Cup 2026 draw, including details on its timing, location, and how to watch it.

Where will the World Cup 2026 draw take place?

The World Cup group stage draw will take place at the iconic John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

When is the World Cup 2026 draw?

Date: December 5, 2025 Time: 12 noon ET / 5pm GMT Venue: Kennedy Center, Washington D.C.

The World Cup 2026 draw will kick-off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET (5pm GMT) on Thursday, December 5, 2025.

How to watch the World Cup 2026 draw - TV channels & live streams

The World Cup 2026 draw will be available to watch and stream live online worldwide on FIFA's official website, FIFA's YouTube channel, and through select international broadcasters.

In the United States, FOX and Telemundo hold the rights to the World Cup, so we can expect to see the draw broadcast live on their respective TV channels, as well as online streaming platforms. Both networks are available through the streaming service fubo. The BBC and ITV hold World Cup rights in the United Kingdom.

There is expected to be further coverage via social media platforms and digital services across all major regions.

Country / Region TV channel & stream United States FOX, Telemundo, fubo United Kingdom BBC, ITV Canada TSN Mexico Univision MENA beIN Sports

World Cup 2026 group stage draw seeding pots

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 United States (D1) Croatia Norway Jordan Canada (B1) Morocco Panama Cape Verde Mexico (A1) Colombia Egypt Ghana Spain Uruguay Algeria Curacao Argentina Switzerland Scotland Haiti France Japan Paraguay New Zealand England Senegal Tunisia UEFA play-off winners Brazil Iran Ivory Coast UEFA play-off winners Portugal South Korea Uzbekistan UEFA play-off winners Netherlands Ecuador Qatar UEFA play-off winners Belgium Austria Saudi Arabia IC play-off winners Germany Australia South Africa IC play-off winners

The draw for the first-ever 48-team World Cup will utilise four pots, each containing 12 teams.

Pot 1 will consist of the three host nations—the USA, Canada and Mexico—who will be pre-assigned to Groups D1, B1 and A1, respectively, as per the match schedule released last year. Additionally, Pot 1 will include the top nine FIFA-ranked teams.

Pots 2 through 4 will comprise the next 36 qualified teams based on their FIFA rankings. These pots will also include placeholders for the six teams whose qualification is yet to be confirmed.

By the time of the draw, 42 of the 48 participating teams will be known. The remaining six berths will be determined through play-off matches scheduled for March 2026.

When will the World Cup 2026 take place?

The World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. You can see the full match schedule below.

Round Matchday Date(s) Group stage Matchday 1 June 11 - June 17, 2026 Matchday 2 June 18 - June 23, 2026 Matchday 3 June 24 - June 27, 2026 Knockout stage Round of 32 June 28 - July 3, 2026 Last 16 July 4 - July 7, 2026 Quarter-finals July 9 - July 11, 2026 Semi-finals July 14 - July 15, 2026 Third-place play-off July 18, 2026 Final July 19, 2026

The opening match is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

The final will be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Greater New York area).

