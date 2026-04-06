Juventus, interest in Al-Hilal’s Darwin Nunez

With just a few months to go until the end of the season, clubs are beginning to plan their transfer strategies. Initial contact has been made with targeted players, with the aim of making a move before other clubs to get ahead of the competition. In this regard, Juventus are looking around for some low-cost transfer opportunities. According to Sky Sport, the Bianconeri have made an enquiry about Darwin Núñez, who has not entirely convinced in his first season in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal and could return to Europe in the summer. Juve have made an initial enquiry to the Saudi club, before deciding whether to pursue the matter further or move on to other targets. The Bianconeri had already considered the Uruguayan striker last summer, who had also been on Napoli’s radar before they signed Lucca.