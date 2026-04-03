Jesus: Ronaldo isn’t selfish… and that’s why I decided to rest him

Despite the resounding victory, Jesus did not hide his reservations about certain negative aspects of his team’s performance, stressing that there are areas that need to be addressed in the coming period.

Jesus said in his comments: “The most important thing for us was to secure the win, and we managed to do so with a 5-2 scoreline, but the opposition caused us some trouble at times during the match, put in a good defensive performance, and have an outstanding striker.”

He added: “The most notable negative was conceding two goals, which is something we don’t want, and we need to work on correcting that quickly, but overall we are heading in the right direction and continuing to progress step by step.”

The Portuguese manager touched on the defensive performance, explaining: “We weren’t at our best defensively today, particularly at the back, and we missed Martinez, which affected our balance.”

He continued by referring to the condition of some players, saying: “Simakan wasn’t at his best, and he clearly looked tired, especially in the second half, so we decided to substitute him to protect him.”