Italy is in mourning. For the third time in a row, the four-time world champions have failed to qualify for the World Cup finals. The country’s media are in shock. An overview.
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"Italy in hell!" The next World Cup disaster amounts to a "national disgrace"
Gazzetta dello Sport: "The nightmare continues: Italy is experiencing its third apocalypse, one that is even worse than the previous two. Italy has lost its sense of shock, of catastrophe. Missing out on the World Cup is becoming the norm. We won’t be able to talk about a World Cup again until around 2030, 16 years after our last World Cup appearance. A whole generation is growing up without ever having seen Italy at a World Cup."
Corriere dello Sport: "Missing out on the World Cup is not just a flop, but the collapse of an entire system, a structural crisis. This embarrassment shows that the foundations of the whole project are failing. The whole mechanism no longer works. This defeat lays bare the organisational and social problems of Italian football".
Corriere della Sera: “Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup, and this time there isn’t even the anger and astonishment that prevailed eight and four years ago. Now there is only resignation and sadness, only Gattuso’s tears. Meanwhile, our teenagers will be the first generation of Italians to grow up without the memory of the Azzurri at a World Cup. We console ourselves with Sinner and Antonelli, but it’s not the same.”
World Cup disaster: "Italy is sinking into a never-ending nightmare"
La Repubblica: "A national disgrace! Twenty years after the World Cup victory in Berlin, Gattuso has suffered a dramatic humiliation. Tragedy has now become the norm for Italy. This defeat is not the failure of a project, but the complete absence of one. It shows just how much potential has been squandered."
La Stampa: "Disaster! Since that World Cup night in Berlin, the Azzurri have suffered one debacle after another. Italy’s failure is becoming routine and is a reflection of the endless crisis in Italian football. Italy plays without an identity and deserves to be eliminated."
Il Messaggero: "Italy in hell. The Azzurri suffer another brutal humiliation. A punch in the face for a country that, for the third time in a row, will be nothing more than a spectator at the World Cup. Little Bosnia is celebrating and fully deserves the victory. Italy is sinking into a never-ending nightmare."