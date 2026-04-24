It’s the lowest figure in Europe! A BVB loanee boasts a “unique” statistic

That’s quite a few, yet the situation is somewhat different for four of them. As things stand, the loan spells of Julien Duranville (FC Basel), Cole Campbell (1899 Hoffenheim) and Kjell Wätjen (VfL Bochum) are set to end on 30 June. The same applies to goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, currently at 1. FC Heidenheim, whose position poses different challenges compared with outfield players.

In February 2025, Borussia had signed Ramaj from Ajax Amsterdam in a somewhat surprising move and immediately loaned him to FC Copenhagen. There, the now 24-year-old impressed straight away and won the double with the Danes. The club would have loved to keep him, but Ramaj opted to return to the Bundesliga “to raise his profile”, as he put it.

Yet he had already attracted attention before that: less than two months after his move to BVB, Ramaj gave an interview to Sport Bild that drew widespread attention and caused some internal irritation in Dortmund.