'It's immoral!' - Bayern Munich legend demands reforms to halt 'outrageous influence' agents exert on players

Rummenigge’s critique comes in the wake of honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness declaring war on agents. Rummenigge described a desperate environment where teams are losing their sense of fiscal responsibility in the heat of the transfer market. According to the Bayern legend, clubs have become trapped in a self-destructive cycle to ensure they do not miss out on the world's most sought-after stars, regardless of the long-term financial consequences or the ethical implications of the deals involved.

The former West Germany international used a vivid metaphor to describe the current state of recruitment. "And the clubs are obviously all ready to do everything so that at the end of the day they get the players that are demanded of them or with whom they believe they can play quality and successful football," Rummenigge explained. He characterised this frantic competition as a "rat race," but insisted that the responsibility lies with the governing bodies to step in: "But we must find solutions."