'It wasn’t right' - Ian Wright picks out key error one Arsenal star made before Gunners fell to late Aston Villa defeat

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright said: 'I think you’ve got to look at the substitutions Emery made, Malen coming on, offensive, Buendia coming on, offensive, I think that should have been the signal to Arsenal to say, "right, let’s shut up shop now because they’re going for it". I think once you get past 85 minutes I think Arsenal going there, let’s face it, Villa with the chances they had could have won the game, you then say, “let’s take what we’ve got now and get back to London”.'

Ex-Villa boss Martin O’Neill highlighted Noni Madueke’s performance and questioned his decision to take on a difficult shot, rather than head to the corner to run down the clock. O’Neill said: 'I think some players have to take responsibility. You (Wright) mentioned Madueke should have run it into the corner, these are the types of things, the manager would have been encouraging him to do exactly that. So you’re talking about the game management, sometimes it’s not down to the manager, he would’ve been shouting, Madueke wouldn’t have been able to have heard him, but he would’ve been shouting take it to the corner.'

Wright replied: 'I have to agree with Martin, naturally, as a forward if we’re getting into that stage of the game where they’re putting pressure on, they’ve put two forwards on, then you naturally know, “I’m going to start running it into the corner now”. Because a point at Villa at this stage is good. I think a lot more will lose points at Villa Park, but it would’ve been a good one to take.'