He was instrumental in saving VfB Stuttgart: Is BVB pursuing a Premier League star eager to move?

Reports suggest Mavropanos is keen to leave West Ham, who are fighting relegation, at the end of the season despite having a contract until 2028. He is seeking a fresh challenge. Sky claims several Bundesliga clubs, including BVB, are monitoring the situation, while other Premier League suitors are also mentioned.

Borussia Dortmund are in the market for a new centre-back, with Niklas Süle set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. Emre Can is sidelined indefinitely with a cruciate ligament tear, and although Nico Schlotterbeck recently extended his contract until 2031, the new deal reportedly includes a release clause that could let the German international join a handful of elite clubs as early as after the World Cup.

Sky reports that any Dortmund approach is likely to be complicated by West Ham’s high valuation; however, should the 17th-placed side be relegated, the club may have to lower its asking price.