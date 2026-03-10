Guardiola: "How to stop Vinicius? Let's get on our bikes and race him."

One of the big matches in the Champions League round of 16 is undoubtedly the double-header between Real Madrid and Manchester City: the first leg will be played on Wednesday 11 March at 9pm at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the return leg scheduled for a week later, on Tuesday 17 March, at the Ethiad Stadium. On the eve of the first of the two matches, Citizens coach Pep Guardiola joked - but not too much - with those who asked him how to stop Vinicius Junior: "Before we had Walker, now we have the motorbike and we'll try to race," said the Spaniard at a press conference. "Vinicius is a constant threat, we'll have to stay compact and go backwards; when you try to control him, there are always unpredictable plays."
GUARDIOLA COMMENTS ON MBAPPE'S ABSENCE
Pep Guardiola has won seven times at the Bernabeu, most recently this season during the Champions League group stage. This time, unlike that match, Kylian Mbappé will not be playing for the Merengues due to injury. But for the Manchester City manager, little has changed: "Do you really think my opinion matters?!" he continued during the pre-match press conference. "Anyway, from the information I have, it seems he hasn't been training on his own. It happens at our club too..."
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: probable line-ups
REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavnga; Arda Guler; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Jr. Manager: Arbeloa.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Nico Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush. Manager: Guardiola.