According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old attacker prefers to take his next career step abroad rather than in Spain.
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Good news for VfB! Stuttgart reportedly holds a decisive advantage in the race for a rumoured transfer target
Valencia CF and Betis Sevilla are reportedly tracking the highly rated forward and are weighing moves to secure his services from next summer.
The forward remains under contract at Spanish second-tier side Valladolid until the end of the current campaign, and while the club is pushing for an extension, no agreement has been reached.
AS reports that Chuki is unlikely to stay beyond this season, favouring a fresh challenge that could take him to a new club on a free transfer in the summer.
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Top Serie A clubs are also keen on Chuki.
Nonetheless, several top-class clubs outside Spain are also monitoring the situation. Juventus Turin, Como 1907 from Serie A and RB Leipzig from the Bundesliga are all reported to be tracking the 21-year-old and exploring a potential transfer.
The 21-year-old has contributed to 15 goals (seven scored, eight assisted) and is one of the few bright spots in a struggling Valladolid side. Relegated from La Liga last season, the Castile and León outfit are once again fighting to avoid the drop, sitting just five points above the Segunda División relegation zone.