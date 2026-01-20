German Berterame warned Lionel Messi link-up at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami 'would be a step backwards' as Liga MX star nears $15m transfer

Herons co-owner Jorge Mas has also validated the reports, with the current kings of MLS eager to continue reinforcing their squad around eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. He has said: “Well, first of all, German Berterame is a great player. He’s a great player, and we’re aiming to have a great squad.

“I know I confirmed this morning that there’s an offer from Inter Miami. There is an offer from Inter Miami for German Berterame, we’ll see how that develops in the next 24 to 36 hours… we’re aiming to give Javier Mascherano the tools to attack technically as he sees fit.”

With Liga MX enjoying a winter break through to January 30, the timing of Inter Miami’s approach is considered to be perfect. Monterrey head coach Domenec Torrent has acknowledged a raid for one of his most prized assets, while maintaining that there is no guarantee of a deal being done.

He has said: “Berterame gets offers every year. This is something the board handles. If he leaves, they would have to leave us a lot of money to sign another player. The team that wants him knows Rayados won’t make it easy… He has a price and clauses. I’m happy with him, he’s committed and I’m focused on improving the team.”

