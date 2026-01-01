Gabriel Magalhaes explains copycat 'pocket' celebration that saw Arsenal star troll Aston Villa's Amadou Onana as cheeky tunnel video goes viral

The mood was understandably upbeat inside Arsenal’s camp as they made their way off the field after bringing Villa’s run of 11 consecutive wins to a close. Gabriel could not resist the urge to troll domestic rival Onana when making his way back to the dressing room.

Belgium international midfielder Onana has made a habit of pretending to put three points in his pocket following Villa successes - with that routine worked through following victories over Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Villans were downbeat after coming unstuck at the Emirates, with head coach Unai Emery making a hasty retreat before shaking hands with opposite number Arteta, and Gabriel’s behaviour is unlikely to have generated any smiles.

He is, however, adamant that his post-match celebration was just a bit of “fun”. Asked if he was offering a nod to Onana, Gabriel - who was caught on camera by the Gunners’ in-house media team - said: “Yes, yes. Those sort of things spur you on. It’s good fun. It’s fun for them, it’s fun for us as well. Like I said, we got the three points. It was not to get them back or to get Onana back. I know he’s a good guy. So, yes, no fighting, nothing. It was just something to celebrate.”

