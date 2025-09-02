Marc Guehi, Bernardo Silva & the top 10 footballers with contracts expiring in 2026

The transfer window may have only just swung shut, but behind the scenes, sporting directors and recruitment specialists will already be on the lookout for future market opportunities. In all likelihood, their first port of call will be the list of players who will be available for absolutely nothing in less than a year's time.

Having stayed put in the summer as the penultimate chance to generate a fee passed their respective clubs by, several big-name stars have entered the final year of their contracts. While some could yet renew their terms, many others will be available to sign on a free transfer as early as January, when pre-contracts can officially be signed.

But who are the leading names to keep an eye on as the weeks and months wear on? Below, GOAL brings you the 10 best players who are currently set to become free agents in 2026: