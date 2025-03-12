Valverde - Madrid's unsung GalacticoGetty
Tom Hindle

Federico Valverde: Real Madrid's unsung Galactico holding Los Blancos' season together

The Uruguayan plugs holes everywhere for Carlo Ancelotti, and Los Blancos wouldn't be in the hunt for a treble without him

Federico Valverde really shouldn't have played in Real Madrid's Champions League knockout play-off second-leg against with Manchester City three weeks ago. The Uruguayan was ailing; he had an injury his left thigh, but even after having played more minutes than anyone else for Madrid this season, he put in the kind of shift that most aren't capable of.

Valverde strode up and down the right wing having started in an unfamiliar right-back role that he is very quickly adjusting to, and ate up ground with the vigour of a footballer determined to do everything for his team. He needed injections to make it happen.

We tend to glamorise such displays. There is a real appeal to watching the sacrificial footballer, the player who will put in the legwork where others might simply sit out or stroll their way through 90 minutes. Valverde, though, is more than just that.

There are runners, and then there are would-be superstars who put aside personal interest, preferred positions, and areas of highest impact to give their team a lift. This is the role Valverde fills - and has done for some time. It is unclear what, exactly, his best position is. For some, he is the Steven Gerrard-regen that Madrid have always needed. For others, he's a really, really, really good James Milner.

Either way, he fills a perfect role for Madrid. In this team of egos who begrudgingly fill roles, Valverde does as he's told - and more - serving as the connective tissue in a side dominated by individualism.

  • Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Versatility

    Valverde's match-by-match summaries make for remarkable reading. Most footballers are able to operate in one position, while a select few can manage in two or three. But according to FBRef,over the past three years, Valverde has played in six different roles: central midfield, attacking midfield, defensive midfield, right wing, right midfield and right-back. The skills here are all loosely related - especially for a footballer raised as a box-to-box player at Penarol - but applying them, at the highest level, is a different ask altogether.

    It's something Carlo Ancelotti has highlighted repeatedly. "Fede is a complete and very important player," the Italian coach told a press conference in January. "He can cover many positions, and he performs perfectly in all of them. It's very difficult to find a right-back like him. For me, it's challenging to decide his best position depending on the game. Sometimes we need him more as a full-back, and in others, as a holding midfielder."

    • Advertisement
  • Toni Kroos Federico Valverde Real MadridGetty

    Kroos replacement?

    Valverde admitted himself that he was emotional when Toni Kroos handed him the No.8 shirt upon his retirement last season. It was a move that felt symbolic. After all, Kroos was the man who made that Madrid team tick, one of the best passers to ever play the game. It was more than that, too - he was a veteran, one of the elder statesmen of the squad. This was a gesture that not only acknowledged footballing talent, but also came with an implicit sense of respect.

    There was a small issue, though: Valverde is not Kroos. He can do many things that a 34-year-old Kroos couldn't: run, tackle, play 90 minutes at full pelt. But he can't pass like Kroos or dictate a game in the same way. Despite that, Ancelotti deployed Valverde as his Kroos replacement of sorts at the start of the season, and it was far from a success.

    The Italian therefore adjusted, and soon realised that Valverde could be the perfect man for a different role. With Kroos gone, Ancelotti opted for a midfield trio that cast Valverde as the all-action player that does a little bit of everything. His energy would allow one of either Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni to sit while freeing space for Jude Bellingham to roam and create.

    It required a certain amount of adjustment - from everyone, not just Valverde himself - but it helped a different midfield configuration form.

  • Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Plugging holes

    Of course, that has all gone out of the window now. Madrid haven't exactly been crippled by injuries this season, but they have suffered from long-term absences in key areas. The right side of their defence, in fact, has been decimated by two serious knee injuries, first for Dani Carvajal, who required surgery on complex ligament damage, and then for Eder Militao, who suffered a torn ACL for the second season running. So when Lucas Vazquez, Carvajal's most obvious replacement, needed rest, Valverde was asked to step up.

    The result was impressive. The Uruguayan filled in with ease, proving a more than capable replacement. Vital to his success in the role was his supreme reading of the game, something made clear by the fact that he is in the 96th percentile among all full-backs in interceptions, averaging 1.78 per game. Ancelotti would later remark that Valverde is the third-best right-back in the world, after Carvajal and Vazquez.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius JuniorGetty Images

    No ego

    Valverde's appeal does not just come with his on-field ability, either, as he has the attitude required to make up for the weaknesses of others. On talent alone, there are very few, if any, sides that can match the pure firepower that Ancelotti has at his disposal. With that, though, comes a certain amount of ego. Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, in particular, are guilty of allowing their fame to go to their head.

    Vinicius isn't a lazy player; he can run, play out of position and at least feign defensive interest when needs be. But he doesn't track back, he won't fill spaces or anticipate holes. This is not necessarily a question of footballing brain - more so one of the conservation of energy. Vinicius doesn't put in defensive legwork because that might mean a wasted opportunity going the other way.

    The same can be said for Mbappe - albeit in a different way. The France captain only loosely subscribes to concepts of 'defending' and 'hard work', and so at times, Madrid find themselves only playing with nine men - especially when they don't have the ball. That does not mean that Valverde has to fill every hole, as there are other outfield players who can also put in the legwork. But it's a case of knock-on effects. Vinicius and Mbappe's lack of work-rate means Bellingham sometimes has to press higher, which in turn can leave space in the middle, and Valverde has to make the effort to fill it.

  • Real Madrid CF v UD Las Palmas - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    His best position?

    Valverde will turn 27 this summer, and while there is certainly an appeal in him remaining an elite utility man, he seems like a footballer who is destined for much more. His ability to play everywhere is beyond helpful - but it appears limiting. As the cliche goes, he risks being remembered as a jack of all trades, but a true master of none.

    His performances for the national team highlight the kind of midfielder he could be. Marcelo Bielsa tends to use Valverde as part of a double-pivot, but gives him the freedom to drive forward while Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte sits. At times, he has functioned as a No.10 behind a mobile striker. It would make sense, at this point, for him to settle into a full-time position at club level too.

    Madrid would seem well-placed to offer Valverde that next season. If Trent Alexander-Arnold arrives, as expected, Carvajal will have proper competition at right-back, while Militao's return will offer further cover alongside Vazquez. Valverde, should, then, have the freedom to become the best version of this enthralling footballer.

    Until then, though, he will remain the masterful, versatile, unsung Galacticol; the player who gets nowhere near enough plaudits, but makes so much of a difference to one of the best teams on the planet.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
0