"Even if the stats aren't sparkling," Gregor Kobel backs a controversial top signing for BVB

The 26-year-old is being linked with a return to Dortmund, as his Manchester United contract expires this summer and he can therefore move on a free transfer, at least for now. The winger is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

"When he came back to us, his presence did us a world of good, even if the statistics weren't quite as good as in his first spell," BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel told an event organised by the Ruhr Nachrichten. He would be delighted "if he were back with us with that attitude," he added.

Nevertheless, re-signing Sancho is not entirely uncontroversial in Dortmund, as it would contradict the more creative transfer strategy many Black and Yellow supporters have long hoped for.