Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-2026-MEX-VENUEAFP
Rahul Chalke

World Cup 2026 Guadalajara Tickets Guide: Estadio Akron schedule & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

World Cup
SHOPPING
Tickets

If you are planning to visit Estadio Akron for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here's everything you need to know

Situated in Guadalajara, Estadio Akron is an engineering masterpiece and currently serves as the home ground for Liga MX side CD Guadalajara, better known as Chivas.

Book Guadalajara World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Estadio Akron is set to be one of the host venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest edition yet, with 48 teams competing in the month-long showpiece event. 

The stadium is currently undergoing renovation and will be ready in time for the tournament, featuring upgraded lighting, an improved sound system, enhanced viewing screens, a new playing surface, and more.

If you are planning to visit the stadium for the upcoming World Cup, this guide is for you. GOAL has all the information you need before stepping into this stunning venue.

READ MORE: The most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets ranked: World Cup Final, Argentina tickets and VIP packages compared

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at Estadio Akron?

    Estadio Akron will host a total of four group stage matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup including a Mexico game. 

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Thu Jun 11Korea Republic vs. Czechia (8pm CT)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Tickets
    Thu Jun 18Mexico vs. Korea Republic (7pm CT)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Tickets
    Tue Jun 23Colombia vs. Congo DR (8pm CT)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Tickets
    Fri Jun 26Uruguay vs. Spain (6pm CT)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Tickets

  • How to buy Guadalajara World Cup Tickets at Estadio Akron?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

    Book Guadalajara World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEX-VENUEAFP

    Estadio Banorte Stadium overview

    Capacity49,813
    Year opened2010
    Tenant(s)CD Guadalajara
    AddressCto. J.V.C. 2800, El Bajío, 45014 Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
    TicketsTickets

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEX-VENUEAFP

    History of Estadio Akron

    Estadio Akron opened in 2010 and has since served as the home ground for CD Guadalajara in Liga MX. Initially known as Estadio Omnilife, it hosted matches during the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where Mexico went on to win the tournament. In addition to Guadalajara’s matches, Estadio Akron has also staged several Copa MX finals.

    In 2016, the stadium was briefly renamed Estadio Chivas before Akron acquired the naming rights in 2017.

    The stadium will host its first ever FIFA World Cup next year, featuring four group stage matches, including one involving Mexico.

  • America v Chivas - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Estadio Akron

    Estadio Akron replaced Estadio Jalisco as the home ground of Chivas when it opened in 2010.
    TeamLeague
    CD GuadalajaraLiga MX
  • FBL-WC-2026-MEX-VENUEAFP

    How to get to Estadio Akron

    How to get to Estadio Akron by public transport 

    Several bus lines stop near the stadium, with notable ones including A12, T02, T01, and C109.

    The BRT line Mi Macro Periferico is also an efficient way to reach the venue, with the Estadio Chivas station located close to the stadium.

    How to get to Estadio Akron by car 

    If you are traveling from Downtown Guadalajara, you can take Av. Vallarta (Highway 15D), follow the signs for Zapopan/Nogales, and then take Av. del Bosque to reach the stadium.

    If you are traveling from the airport, head northwest via Carretera Guadalajara–Chapala, then merge onto Periferico Manuel Gomez Morin and follow the signs to the stadium.

  • Guided tours for Estadio Akron

    If you are planning to visit Estadio Akron, you can book a guided tour through the official stadium website for an in-depth fan experience of Chivas history and culture.

    The 90-minute tour takes visitors through the locker rooms, press box, player tunnel, and the Palco del Campeonismo, a dedicated museum showcasing memorabilia and the history of CD Guadalajara.

    Tours usually run year-round, although hours are adjusted on event days.

  • Places to eat and drink near Estadio Akron

    Estadio Akron has concession stands and vendors offering snacks and drinks inside the stadium, although prices are often higher. Outside the venue, local street food vendors sell tacos, tortas, and other snacks that are popular pre-game favorites in Mexico.

    For those looking for a place to sit down and enjoy a proper meal, there are several restaurants in the Zapopan area near the stadium. Restaurants along Av. Vallarta and other nearby main roads provide good dining options.