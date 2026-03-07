AFP
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle ran out of gas against Man City after bright start to FA Cup tie
Howe credits champions after defeat
City secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday evening. Despite a bright start from the hosts, which saw Harvey Barnes open the scoring in the 18th minute, the reigning champions responded clinically.
Savinho restored parity for City shortly before the interval, setting the stage for a dominant second-half performance. The comeback was spearheaded by Marmoush, who put the visitors ahead just two minutes after the restart before doubling his tally in the 65th minute to seal the result and ensure City's progression to the final eight.
Reflecting on the defeat, Newcastle boss Howe conceded that his side’s early intensity proved impossible to maintain against the reigning champions. "Good start from us, really good for half an hour. Probably two things happened we couldn't sustain our start in terms of energy but they also played really well. We just have to accept that," Howe told TNT Sports in his post-match assessment.
Physical toll and City quality
The Magpies looked sharp in the opening exchanges, but as the first half progressed, the gulf in ball retention became apparent. Howe noted that the physical demands of high-pressing Pep Guardiola’s side eventually took a toll on his squad, who struggled to keep pace as the game wore on into the second period.
"I felt we maybe ran out of gas, certainly in the second half but also towards the end of the first half. You have to say they were a very good side. We needed the ball to try and generate pressure but we couldn't get enough of it," Howe explained, highlighting City's 63 percent possession share. "The crowd were magnificent today. They didn't have a lot to shout about after that initial period but they stayed with us and were cheering at the end. We will need them for the Champions League."
Guardiola hails historic performance
While Newcastle pondered what might have been, Guardiola was full of praise for his team's display. The Catalan coach, who is nearing a decade in Manchester, suggested this victory was among the most impressive he has witnessed at St James' Park, reaching the last eight of the competition for the ninth time in ten seasons.
"In Leverkusen, it was a strong squad too, but we won today, so it was fine. It was a good decision and when I lose it was a bad decision," Guardiola said. "This is the best performance we have played in this stadium since my decade here. That is consistency and that is why I am proud."
He also reserved special praise for his individual stars: "I am happy for him for a long time he was injured, and he needs time to do his best. He was the captain today and he deserves it," he said of John Stones, before adding on Savinho: "What a winger. One against one – he is so dangerous."
Trippier looks ahead to Barcelona
Kieran Trippier echoed his manager's sentiments regarding the shift in momentum after the opening half-hour. The veteran defender admitted that once City found their rhythm, there was little the home side could do to stem the tide, especially after a gruelling domestic campaign that has tested Newcastle's squad depth to the limit.
"The first 30 minutes I thought we had done well. City are a top side and we have to take it on the chin today. City got the goal back and with the quality they have, we tried to press them but there's no excuses today, we got beat by the better team. We have to focus now on Tuesday. The fans have always been with us through the ups and downs and they will be raring to go against Barcelona. It will be a massive occasion," Trippier concluded.
