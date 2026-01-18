AFP
'I'm deaf in my left ear' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney makes stunning revelation during behind-the-scenes Match Of The Day show
Rooney the pundit: Coaching career on hold
Rooney is tied to a lucrative contract with the BBC, allowing him to figure prominently on their flagship Premier League highlights show, Match of the Day. He has also worked with Channel 4 and Amazon Prime.
He needs to be fitted with an earpiece before starring in live productions, and makes a point of ensuring that said equipment is always placed on the right-hand side of his head. He would be unable to interact with presenters properly if it sat on his left.
How did Rooney lose hearing in his left ear?
That is because a surprising medical condition has been revealed. In a ‘Behind the Scenes’ video that lifts the lid on life in the Match of the Day camp, Rooney is seen telling crew members while being readied for action: “Can I do it in this ear? I used to close the talkback. The problem is I’m deaf in my left ear. So when it’s too loud I struggle to hear what Kelly Cates [MOTD presenter] or whoever is saying.”
There is no official word on how Rooney lost hearing in his left ear, but he did require 45 stitches in that area of his head after slipping on a luxury yacht in the French Riviera while enjoying a vacation in 2009.
Rooney was a superstar performer for United and England at that time. He spent 13 memorable years at Old Trafford, scoring 253 goals while winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.
Derby win: Rooney impressed by Carrick's start as Man Utd boss
He is now an interested observer of goings on in Manchester, with another new era being entered by the Red Devils. They have, after parting company with Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim, passed managerial reins through Darren Fletcher and onto Michael Carrick.
His first game as interim boss delivered a thrilling 2-0 derby victory over arch-rivals City - as United saw three goals ruled out for offside - and Rooney told Match of the Day of the immediate impact that his former team-mate has made: “What a start for that man. There's been a lot of talk this week and it’s a start he couldn't have dreamed of. That performance is the best I've seen from a Manchester United team in a long, long time.
“When you ask why Manchester United need ex-players back, it's because Michael Carrick knows the club, knows the culture, knows the DNA of the football club, and you saw that today. They were absolutely outstanding.”
Rooney has previously told his podcast for BBC Sport that he would be willing to join Carrick’s coaching staff if asked. The 40-year-old has spent time in coaching with Derby, D.C. United, Birmingham and Plymouth.
He said of returning to Old Trafford: “Of course I would. It's a no-brainer. I'm not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”
Man Utd fixtures 2025-26: Trip to Arsenal is up next
Carrick has drafted in ex-United colleague Jonny Evans alongside him, with Steve Holland also involved. Rooney added on the Red Devils turning to familiar faces in a time of need: “Having people who know the club, who care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player – that's where the club needs to be.
“The club has lost its identity, it's lost that family feel, if you like. This is an opportunity to bring that back, bring the spirit of Manchester United back to the football club.”
Carrick has got off to the best possible start, but things are not about to get anything easier for him or United as their next fixture will be a Premier League trip to table-topping Arsenal - with the Red Devils sat fifth in the English top-flight table, one point back on fourth-placed Liverpool.
