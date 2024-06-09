Czech RepublicGetty
Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad: Who is Ivan Hasek bringing to Germany?

Which 26 players is Czech Republic head coach Ivan Hasek taking to the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

Arguably the surprise package of Euro 2020, where they reached the quarter-finals, the Czech Republic maintained their perfect qualifying record for every Euros since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

They finished second in their qualifying group - and will face Portugal, Turkey and Georgia at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Having said that, they did not have the ideal preparation ahead of the Euros in the summer though, as their manager Jaroslav Silhavy resigned after a string of poor performances that nearly cost them a qualifying spot.

The October internationals were most likely a turning point, as they were beaten 3-0 in Albania and were quite lucky to defeat the Faroe Islands at home.

A draw in Moldova earlier in the campaign meant the Czechs needed to avoid defeat to the Moldovans in their final qualifier to progress to the next round, helped by Poland's sudden drop-off.

After that underwhelming qualification, Silhavy submitted his resignation and was replaced by Ivan Hasek, who temporarily led the national team in 2009.

Head coach Hasek has now named a 26-player squad for the European Championship in Germany - here GOAL takes a look at the Czech Republic squad for this summer's tournament.

  • Jindrich StanekGetty

    GOALKEEPERS

    Although Bayer Leverkusen absolutely flew in the Bundesliga this season under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso, Matej Kovar was largely restricted to the cup goalkeeper role with veteran Lukas Hradecky maintaining the No. 1 spot at BayArena.

    However, the stopper has a chance of being the No. 1 for his nation. Slavia Prague's Jindrich Stanek has been the starter for Narodak during recent qualifying matches, though, whilst former Stockport County and Notts County loanee Vitezslav Jaros, who is currently on the books of Liverpool, has been picked to provide backup in between the sticks.

    NameClub
    Jindrich StanekSlavia Prague
    Matej KovarBayer Leverkusen
    Vitezslav JarosSturm Graz
  • HolesGetty

    DEFENDERS

    Hasek has several natural centre-back options in Slavia Prague trio David Zima, Tomas Holes, and Tomas Vlcek, as well as Sparta Prague duo Ladislav Krejci and Martin Vitík, the latter was named the best Czech youth footballer of the year 2023.

    West Ham's Vladimir Coufal was banished from the Czech Republic squad for breaking team rules during the November international break and, while he wasn't called up for the March friendlies, he returns for the Euros.

    NameClub
    Vladimir CoufalWest Ham
    David JurasekHoffenheim
    David ZimaSlavia Prague
    David DouderaSlavia Prague
    Ladislav KrejciSparta Prague
    Martin VitikSparta Prague
    Robin HranacViktoria Plzen
    Tomas HolesSlavia Prague
    Tomas VlcekSlavia Prague
  • soucek(C)Getty Images

    MIDFIELDERS

    West Ham United midfielder and Czech Republic captain Tomáš Souček is one of the first names on the team sheet as one of the most experienced players in the squad with over 65 caps.

    Slavia Prague duo Lukas Provod and Lukas Sadilek will likely battle it out for the other spots in the midfield double pivot or trifecta.

    Fiorentina's Antonin Barak, Feyenoord's Ondrej Lingr, and Wolfsburg's Vaclav Cerny are all attacking midfielders by trade, and will likely operate further forward.

    NameClub
    Antonin BarakFiorentina
    Lukas ProvodSlavia Prague
    Lukas SadilekSparta Prague
    Lukas ServViktoria Plzen
    Matej JurasekSlavia Prague
    Ondrej LingrFeyenoord
    Pavel SulcViktoria Plzen
    Tomas SoucekWest Ham
    Vaclav CernyWolfsburg

  • Tomas Chory Czech Republic 2023Getty

    FORWARDS

    Mojmir Chytil is one of a few promising young attacking options for Hasek, along with Adam Hlozek and Matej Jurasek, joining the more experienced pair of Patrik Schick and Tomas Chory.

    NameClub
    Jan KuchtaSparta Prague
    Adam HlozekBayer Leverkusen
    Mojmir ChytilSK Slavia Prague
    Patrik SchickBayer Leverkusen
    Tomas ChoryViktoria Plzen
  • Ivan HasekGetty

    EXPECTED XI

    Czech Republic boss Ivan Hasek is expected to set his side up in a direct 3-4-1-2 system, which is not focused a lot on positional football and involves transitional play to create good-quality chances.

    Stanek will likely get the nod above Kovar in goal, behind a back three comprising Zima, Krejci and Holes.

    Captain Soucek and Sadilek will look to hold the fort in the middle of the park.

    Jurasek and Coufal will feature as wing-backs. Patrik Schick will lead the charge for the Czechs in the final third. He would have to carry most of the goal-scoring burden up top and will have the support from Leverkusen teammate Hlozek and Sulc.

    Czech Republic predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Stanek; Zima, Krejci, Holes; Jurasek, Soucek, M Sadilek, Coufal; Sulc; Schick, Hlozek.

  • NOTABLE ABSENTEES

    Although Hosek has put his faith in a number of players who play for either of Prague's major teams, Czech Republic supporters will not be cheering for Vaclav Jurecka at the Euros in Germany, as the striker was left out despite winning the Golden Boot in the Czech first division this season.

    Left-back Jaroslav Zeleny and defender Adam Gabriel have also been excluded from the travelling party, with the latter only earning his maiden international appearance during March's friendly clash against Armenia.

    Name

    Club

    Reason

    Vaclav Jurecka Slavia PragueNot selected
    Jaroslav ZelenySparta PragueNot selected
    Adam Gabriel Midtjylland Not selected
