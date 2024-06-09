Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad: Who is Ivan Hasek bringing to Germany?

Arguably the surprise package of Euro 2020, where they reached the quarter-finals, the Czech Republic maintained their perfect qualifying record for every Euros since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

They finished second in their qualifying group - and will face Portugal, Turkey and Georgia at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Having said that, they did not have the ideal preparation ahead of the Euros in the summer though, as their manager Jaroslav Silhavy resigned after a string of poor performances that nearly cost them a qualifying spot.

The October internationals were most likely a turning point, as they were beaten 3-0 in Albania and were quite lucky to defeat the Faroe Islands at home.

A draw in Moldova earlier in the campaign meant the Czechs needed to avoid defeat to the Moldovans in their final qualifier to progress to the next round, helped by Poland's sudden drop-off.

After that underwhelming qualification, Silhavy submitted his resignation and was replaced by Ivan Hasek, who temporarily led the national team in 2009.

Head coach Hasek has now named a 26-player squad for the European Championship in Germany - here GOAL takes a look at the Czech Republic squad for this summer's tournament.