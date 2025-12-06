Getty/GOAL
'Just like Cristiano' - Xabi Alonso backs Kylian Mbappe to emulate Ronaldo at Real Madrid as French superstar closes in on CR7's incredible record
Mbappe close to breaking Ronaldo's record
Mbappe has revealed in the past that he considered Ronaldo as his idol, alongside France legend Zinedine Zidane and that the two iconic footballers inspired him to play for Real Madrid. "I live a dream every day to play here. Zidane was my idol, I started because of him. This club has an aura, it's the best in the world. Since Cristiano arrived, I followed every game; he was my other idol. I met Zidane here when I was 13. I spent a week in Valdebebas and could only speak to Zidane because I didn't speak any other language than French. There were opportunities to stay but it wasn't possible because of my family. I couldn't come alone," the Frenchman had said earlier this year. He completed his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
Now, after spending just over a season at the Spanish capital, Mbappe is already close to breaking an incredible club record that was set by Ronaldo in 2013. The Portugal star had scored 59 goals in La Liga in a calendar year. In 2025, Mbappe has scored 55 goals and still has four matches left to play in 2025.
'He's among a chosen few'
Ahead of the club's upcoming clash against Celta Vigo, manager Alonso heaped praise on the France captain, as he said: "Kylian is on his way to making history at Real Madrid, just like Cristiano did. With his ambition, his statistics ... he's among a chosen few. Working with him on a daily basis is great. His desire to influence others, his contagious energy, is something he shares with Cristiano. There, I see similarities."
He added: "Cristiano is Cristiano, and Kylian is Kylian. They're both exceptional. We're very lucky to have Kylian, and we have to make the most of it."
Alonso's right-back headache
New signing Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a fresh injury as he sustained a thigh injury against Athletic Club earlier this week and is now ruled out for two weeks. The former Liverpool full-back was devastated by the fresh injury setback as he wrote on Instagram: "Absolutely gutted about this one. The timing of it hurts but I will work hard to come back stronger and better! See you in 2026 Madridistas."
With Trent and Dani Carvajal both out injured, Alonso might have to field midfielder Federico Valverde as a make-shift right-back in the next few matches. Reacting to the situation, Alonso said: "We'll have to assess what decision we take, but there are other options. Fede always puts the team first ... I remember great games he's had against Barça, Juve. He's generous and wants to help the team. It was a good game, complete, an all-round [performance]. Now we want to find consistency. We've have to be where we need to be in April or May."
Madrid looking to overtake Barcelona in La Liga
Real Madrid will now look to stabilise their league form as they enter a crucial stretch of winter fixtures, with Mbappe expected to continue carrying much of the attacking responsibility. Their upcoming matches include three home games and Alonso will hope to pick up maximum points from those fixtures. With his goals keeping Madrid firmly in the title hunt, the club will hope that Mbappe’s historic year becomes the catalyst for a stronger run heading into 2026.
