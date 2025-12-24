Ritabrata Banerjee

Ritabrata Banerjee

News writer

📝Bio: Ritabrata has been living and breathing football for nearly two decades. Has a bachelor's degree in Business Management but took up sports journalism as a career path to live and breathe football. He joined GOAL in 2017 and has since made his mark covering the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Indian national team. He has also been part of Goal's coverage team at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017. Based in Kolkata, where football is a religion, he grew up idolising Bhaichung Bhutia and continues to support East Bengal FC. 

⚽My Football Story: My football journey began in 1999 with the Kolkata derby when I was a seven-year-old and watched a live football match for the first time. The 2002 World Cup solidified my love for the game. In a cricket-obsessed nation, football continues to remain my true passion.

🎯Areas of Expertise:

  • Social media-specific content
  • Premier League, Champions League, World Cup, Euros, European & Indian football coverage
  • Tactical analysis of the Indian national team, Indian Super League clubs and European teams
  • News & SEO content writing

🌟Favourite Footballing Memory: East Bengal winning the ASEAN Club Championship in 2003, beating then AFC Champions League runners-up BEC Tero Sasana of Thailand, remains my most cherished football memory alongside watching the 'little Argentine' lifting the 2022 World Cup in Doha.

📝My All-Time XI: Manuel Neuer; Philipp Lahm, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos; Sergio Busquets, Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta; Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Phenomenon, Lionel Messi.

Articles by Ritabrata Banerjee
  4. Florentino Perez Joan LaportaAFP
    Real MadridBarcelona

    Real request Barca's finance records as Negreira case escalates

    Real Madrid have requested Barcelona's financial records from 2010 to 2018 as the Negreira case intensifies. Madrid president Florentino Perez used the club's traditional Christmas address to launch a blistering attack on Spanish football authorities regarding the hotly debated scandal. The club chief labelled the affair the "biggest scandal in football history".

  5. Coman RonaldoGetty/Goal
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    Coman outshines Ronaldo as Al-Nassr thump Al-Zawraa in ACL 2

    Al-Nassr thrashed Iraqi side Al-Zawraa 5-1 to end the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two with a 100 per cent record. After skipping the first five group games, Cristiano Ronaldo finally played a continental match as he provided an assist in the game. However, it was Kingsley Coman who stole the limelight as his brace helped Al-Nassr bulldoze past their opponents.

  6. Leicester City v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
    WrexhamRangers

    Wrexham reject shock bid for summer signing

    Wrexham have rejected a shock bid for summer signing Josh Windass as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side make their transfer stance clear ahead of the January window. The 31-year-old became Wrexham's third signing in the summer transfer window after the Welsh club secured their third consecutive promotion to the Championship. The midfielder joined them as a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

  8. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HEIDENHEIM-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
    H. KaneBayern Munich

    Kane makes more history with 100th Bundesliga goal contribution

    Harry Kane's incredible season continued on Sunday as the Bayern Munich striker made more history with a goal in their 4-0 win over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga, captaining the club for the first time. This was the England captain's 100th Bundesliga goal contribution. The 32-year-old has also been named German Footballing Personality of the Year by kicker for a phenomenal 12 months.

  10. The United Strand Aston VillaGetty Images, Instagram (@theunitedstrand)
    Manchester UnitedAston Villa

    Aston Villa mock The United Strand after beating Man Utd

    Aston Villa mocked viral Manchester United fan 'The United Strand' after beating the Red Devils 2-1 and extending their winning run to 10 games across all competitions. The viral sensation, whose real name is Frank Ilett, has vowed not to cut his hair until United win five matches in a row. The closest Ruben Amorim's side have come to that feat since his appointment was three games, a run which ended in November.

  4. ViniciusGetty Images
    Vinicius JuniorReal Madrid

    Vini Jr drops exit hint after fleeing Bernabeu boos

    Vinicius Junior jetted off to Dubai less than a day after he was booed and jeered by Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu during their 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday. After a series of poor results at the start of this month, Madrid are finally showing some consistency as they have now won three matches in a row across all competitions, including their last two league outings.

  5. Aston Villa v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    K. CarneyEngland

    Ex-Lioness Karen Carney wins Strictly Come Dancing!

    Former England midfielder Karen Carney made history on Saturday night as she won Strictly Come Dancing and lifted the iconic glitter-ball trophy. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder put an end to stereotypes surrounding footballers and their ability to perform on the dance floor with some fantastic performances throughout the season, which received widespread praise.

  6. Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    H. EkitikeLiverpool

    Ekitike insists he did NOT foul Romero before scoring winner

    Liverpool's star forward Hugo Ekitike insisted that he did not foul Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero before scoring the winner for Liverpool in a crazy Spurs clash in the Premier League on Saturday. Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the champions before Ekitike doubled the team's lead. Towards the end of the game, Richarlison pulled one back for the hosts but the Reds eventually walked away with a win.

  8. Fabio ParaticiGetty Images
    TottenhamFiorentina

    Fiorentina eye shock deal to appoint Spurs DOF

    Serie A side Fiorentina are eyeing a shock deal to appoint Spurs' director of football Fabio Paratici. Following a change in their ownership, Tottenham announced the arrival of Italian transfer guru Paratici, who formed part of a new leadership group alongside Johan Lange. Since then, the pair has been working together across the club's transfer strategy, with Paratici's 30-month ban coming to an end.

  10. Hansi Flick
    BarcelonaPedri

    Flick speaks out after losing vital Barcelona star to injury

    Unhappy Hansi Flick spoke out after losing key Barcelona star Pedri to injury ahead of their crucial La Liga clash with Villarreal on Sunday. The Spain international has had fitness issues since suffering a left hamstring injury in El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26. He had earlier remained sidelined for five matches across all competitions last month and had missed the November international break.

Older