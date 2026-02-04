Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to break silence amid Saudi Pro League 'strike' reports as CR7 proves he's still committed to Al-Nassr

Ronaldo's absence from Al-Nassr's last fixture, and Benzema's subsequent move to Al-Hilal, has thrown the Saudi Pro League into chaos in the middle of the season. Benzema has joined the league leaders, who currently sit one point clear of Ronaldo's Nassr after 19 games played, and will be hoping to finish the season on top of the pile. Benzema won the Saudi Pro League previously in 2024-25, while Ronaldo has famously yet to win a trophy since moving to the Middle East.

Benzema has explained his decision to make the move, telling the club's media: "Clear message - you know my mentality - I have a lot of ambition. I will work; I will give everything on the pitch. I will help this team and, Inshallah, bring trophies, because for me it's more important to bring trophies. And we have a good team, good fans, so together, Inshallah, we will do it. I feel good. I'm happy to be here after my first training with the team and the coach. I'm so happy and glad to be part of this team. It's a great team with a great history; they won a lot of trophies. It's like Real Madrid here in Asia, you know."

