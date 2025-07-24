Aston Villa issue immediate response after Man Utd make fresh approach for striker Ollie Watkins amid talk of potential £60m transfer
Aston Villa have reportedly shut down Manchester United’s latest approach for Ollie Watkins, insisting the England striker is not for sale. The Red Devils are keen on adding a proven striker, but the Villans have made it clear they won’t entertain offers. The 29-year-old is said to be central to Unai Emery’s plans heading into the 2025/26 season.
- Aston Villa reject United’s fresh approach for Ollie Watkins
- Watkins remains key to Unai Emery’s long-term project
- United eye proven striker as Amorim rebuild continues