Chelsea axe loan star after just four months as forward completes transfer to Premier League side Leeds
Chelsea loan goes wrong
Over the summer, it looked like Brighton playmaker Facundo Buonanotte was going to join newly-promoted Leeds on loan. But just when the Argentine was scheduled for a medical, Chelsea swooped in and secured his signature on loan. Despite the former Rosario Central talent expressing his excitement at the prospect of playing for the Blues, and specifically in the Champions League, he barely featured in the first half of the season. One Premier League appearance and eight games overall do not make for great reading. As a result, all parties have agreed to end his Stamford Bridge stay and head to Elland Road instead.
More signings for Leeds?
Before Buonanotte's loan was announced, manager Farke dismissed the question about the 21-year-old as "speculation and rumours". However, he did not rule out more incomings in January as Leeds try and beat the drop.
On Thursday, he said, "We spoke in the summer very openly about what we want to do. We wanted to do more in the offense, a creative number 10 winger position, and then on the last day we missed out. Nevertheless we have developed really well as a group and we're on a good path. We have a good, capable group that we trust. We could do something if we think OK, this player would improve our squad, say a character who fits into this group. We won't risk anything that will risk our spirit."
The German did, however, insist that he is "very confident we won't have a major turnaround" in the winter transfer window but there is "always space for one, perhaps two, three positions".
Buonanotte's first Leeds words
The former Leicester City loanee admitted he was delighted to be at Leeds, the time was right to move there, and saw this Elland Road switch as a chance to stake his claim for a World Cup spot with Argentina.
He told LUTV, "I am very happy to be here. I really wanted to come to Leeds instead of anywhere else. The time was right for me to come here to Leeds. I played with Brighton a few seasons ago and I said to my family, to my teammates, Leeds is one of the best teams in the Premier League for sure. First, I want to help Leeds. I need to do a good job here. And then, of course, if I have a chance to go to the World Cup, obviously I want to go."
Buonanotte also revealed what qualities he can bring to the Yorkshire outfit, and that he was very excited to walk out in front of the home fans soon.
He added, "I like to play on the line, score goals and play assists. I like to be between the lines and, of course, score. I want to show the fans my quality and how I can help the team stay in the Premier League. I am ready to play and I hope Saturday we can win. I can’t wait for that [playing at Elland Road] moment!"
What comes next for Buonanotte?
Buonanotte could make his Leeds debut on Saturday afternoon when the Whites host in-form Fulham. A win for Farke's side - who sit 16th in the Premier League, whereas the Cottagers are up in ninth - could take them 11 points clear of the relegation zone if results go their way. After this contest, they round off January with a trip to Everton on 26 January, before hosting league leaders Arsenal on 31 January.
