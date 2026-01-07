FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MANCHESTER UNITED-RASHFORDAFP

All completed Barcelona transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Barcelona transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

Barcelona's financial challenges have once again shaped their transfer strategy in the 2025-26 season. While the club continues to chase ambitious signings to bolster Hansi Flick's squad, tight salary caps and ongoing budget constraints have forced them to proceed with caution. 

The summer witnessed a mix of strategic departures and carefully calculated arrivals, as the Catalan giants attempt to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe. It remains to be seen how the winter window will unfold, but the club will be keen to remain top dogs.

Despite the limitations, Barcelona remained active in the market, explored player sales and cost-effective additions to stay within La Liga’s financial regulations. With the summer window done and the winter one open, GOAL has a complete list of all the confirmed ins and outs from Barça's 2025-26 transfer window. 

  • New signings January 2026 window

    Barcelona are reportedly interested in a new left-back, with Nathan Ake, Marcos Senesi and Joao Cancelo all touted for moves to Camp Nou. Marcus Rashford has provided his share of goals and assists while on loan, but it remains unclear if the club will make his deal a permanent one.

  • Departures January 2026 window

    The future of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains unclear, but it is highly likely that the Germany international will depart the club - either in January or at the end of the season. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has also been linked with a move away from Barca, but nothing concrete has emerged on that front just yet.

    New signings summer 2025 window

    Barcelona's summer 2025 transfer window was marked by strategic moves aimed at reinforcing key positions while navigating financial constraints. The club announced the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García.

    The club continue to pursue Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, viewing him as a marquee addition, although his price tag remains a hurdle. Meanwhile, their efforts to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club were in vain after the player extended their contract at his current club.

    There were reports that the club was interested in signing 17-year-old wonderkid Ryan Roberto from Flamengo, but the move never materialised. They did, however, secured the signing of Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen. 

    Following in Gary Lineker's footsteps, England international Marcus Rashford signed for Barcelona on a loan deal with the club having an option to buy.

    PlayerNationalityPrevious ClubFee
    Joan GarciaSpainEspanyol€24m
    Marcus RashfordEnglandManchester UnitedLoan
    Roony BardghjiSwedenCopenhagen€2m

    Departures summer 2025 window

    Barcelona's 2025 summer transfer window saw significant departures as the club sought to balance its squad and finances. Notably, left-back Alex Valle transferred to Como after the Italian club activated his €6 million release clause. Ansu Fati, after an underwhelming loan spell at Brighton, joined AS Monaco on loan.

    Clement Lenglet finally completed his move to Atletico Madrid after terminating his Barcelona contract. Youngster Pablo Torre also found a new home at Mallorca after completing a permanent transfer.

    Long-serving goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen had issues with the club, but it has now been resolved. Fermin Lopez was also rumored to leave, but he reportedly rejected a Premier League transfer to stay at the club. 

    Having fallen behind both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the pecking order, Pau Victor departed the club to sign for Braga. Defender Inigo Martinez joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia on a free transfer.  

    Portugal international Francisco Trincao, meanwhile, left for Sporting in an €11 million move. Jan Virgili joined Mallorca and Oriel Romeu returned to Southampton following the termination of his contract.

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Alex ValleSpainComo€6m
    Clement LengletFranceAtletico MadridFree transfer
    Ansu FatiSpainAS MonacoLoan
    Pablo TorreSpainMallorca€5m
    Pau VictorSpainBraga£10.4m
    Inigo MartinezSpainAl-NassrFree transfer
    Francisco TrincaoPortugalSporting€11m
    Oriel RomeuSpainSouthamptonFree transfer
    Jan VirgiliSpainMallorca€3m
