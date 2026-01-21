Getty Images Sport
Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer 'does not particularly enjoy life' in London & could seek Man City homecoming transfer if Pep Guardiola leaves this summer
Palmer tipped to join Maresca at Man City
Palmer swapped Manchester City for Chelsea in 2023, revealing afterwards an in interview with British GQ: "I just knew I wasn’t going to play as much as I wanted to." He has gone on to become a vital player for the Blues, winning Conference League and Club World Cup titles with the club. However, the England international is unsettled in the capital and missing his friends back home, according to The Sun. Palmer was born in Wythenshawe and came through Manchester City's academy before signing for Chelsea. It's thought he could be tempted to head back to Manchester if Guardiola calls time on his City career in the coming months and former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca replaces the Spaniard at the helm.
Maresca has already spoken to Man City
Maresca was fired by Chelsea at the start of 2026, with news subsequently emerging he had told the club on three separate occasions that he had spoken with Manchester City.The revelation followed on from speculation that Maresca was being lined up at Guardiola's replacement, amid increasing talk the City boss will wave goodbye to the club in the summer. Maresca played down such talk but didn't last much longer at Stamford Bridge as the Blues confirmed his exit on New Year's Day after 18 months in the role.
What has Guardiola said about his future?
Guardiola was quizzed on his future and talk that Maresca could take over at the start of the year and offered a pretty spiky response. He told reporters: "You want to fire me? My salary is so high, so I have one more year. Oh my God. I have a contract, I've said it a thousand million times. I know you are bored of me, 10 years here. You want [me to leave]? Yeah, I'm pretty sure of that. You know, I will leave one day. I promise. I promise. But I have a contract. I'm happy, I want to fight with my team. The hierarchy respect me. They proved it last season with what happened in this club, that we didn't win one game in two, three months. They support me. So what can I do? I want to try and do it [next season], but maybe one day, I don't know. But I have one more year [on my] contract. I like to be here, so we will see. We will see. I've said it a thousand million times about that."
The City boss was also asked about Maresca having spoken to City but insisted he had no inside information, adding: "You have, I'm pretty sure, more info than me. It's just a rumour. So, I'm sorry, I'm not going to answer that."
Guardiola tipped to leave 'this week'
Guardiola is currently enduring a tough run of results, with Tuesday's surprise Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt following on from a 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday. The results have led pundit Richard Keys to speculate that Guardiola could leave imminently. He said on beINSPORTS: "I'll say it again, I think it's nailed on he's gone at the end of the season but do not rule this out, and if this happens, remember where you heard this first, do not rule out him leaving this week. And if he goes this week, Maresca will be in charge for the match against Wolves."
What comes next for Palmer?
Chelsea have already moved to secure Palmer's long-term future. He signed a contract extension with Chelsea in 2024 that is designed to keep him at the club until 2033. Palmer has been a talismanic presence since joining but has struggled with injury in the 2025-26 season and is still yet to consistently find his best form. However, it remains to be seen if the Blues would be willing to cash in on the star if Manchester City did came calling for their academy graduate in the summer.
