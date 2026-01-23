Casemiro proved Jamie Carragher's brutal 'leave the football' jibe wrong at Man Utd - but time is right for overpaid star to leave and Red Devils' midfield rebuild to begin

United's announcement on Thursday that Casemiro is set to leave the club in the summer when his contract runs out was perfectly timed, a rare case of the Red Devils getting something right. It came after one of the Brazilian's best displays of the season against Manchester City, when he received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd and heard his name reverberate around the stadium.

And it came as speculation was growing about whether or not the club would trigger his one-year contract extension, which was threatening to become a distraction from the pursuit of that all-important top-four finish. Now Casemiro has plenty of time to look for a new club and United have more time to begin their midfield rebuild and target players who are approaching their prime years.

It means that the Brazilian can focus on finishing his up-and-down United career on a real high and get the farewell he deserves for fighting his way back into the team and proving everyone wrong...