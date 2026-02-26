Bruno Fernandes is NOT a Man Utd legend! 'Unbelievable' Red Devils captain told the one thing he's missing to seal Old Trafford legacy

Fernandes is expected to generate transfer talk again this summer, with his contract - that includes the option for a 12-month extension - set to expire in 2027. United may open themselves up to offers for a player that will turn 32 in September.

Ex-Red Devils defender Wes Brown told GOAL recently when asked if United can afford to part with Fernandes: “Regardless of what happens with Bruno, I know that he would really love to stay. At the same time, if stupid offers get brought in, what can you do?

“He’s getting to that age now where he still wants to be part of it, but you can’t just dismiss everything because that’s not how the world works. I don’t think anyone would take it too personally if that did happen. He’s done everything he can to try and help the team.

“At some point it will come to that crunch if someone comes in - probably talking Saudi with that money. If that happens again, whatever happens you can’t blame Bruno. You have to accept that he did right by what he needed to do and then move on again.”