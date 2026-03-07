Borussia Dortmund confirm Germany international will leave as free agent after seven years with Bundesliga giants

Brandt arrived in Dortmund back in 2019, joining from rivals Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth approximately €25 million. Since then, he has racked up hundreds of appearances, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in the squad. Despite occasional criticism regarding his consistency, his technical ability and vision have frequently made him a match-winner for the Schwarzgelben during both domestic and European campaigns.

The decision to part ways appears to be mutual and amicable, with the club hierarchy viewing it as the right moment for a fresh start. Ricken emphasised that the relationship remains strong despite the impending exit, stating: “We are parting ways with a lot of appreciation.” The second-placed Bundesliga side will now have a head start on planning their recruitment for the upcoming transfer window without their long-serving number 10.