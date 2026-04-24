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Yosua Arya

Bernardo Silva at Man Utd?! Why shock transfer will ‘never happen’ as City legend prepares to hit free agency

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Nicky Butt has dismissed the prospect of Bernardo Silva making a "Carlos Tevez-style" switch to Manchester United. As the Manchester City legend approaches the end of his contract, the former United midfielder claims Silva’s respect for the blue half of the city will prevent an Old Trafford move.

  • Butt rules out controversial cross-city switch for Silva

    Silva has cemented his status as one of the Premier League’s all-time great midfielders, but the prospect of him crossing the Manchester divide has been firmly shut down. Former Man Utd midfielder Butt believes that while any club would dream of signing the 31-year-old, a move to Old Trafford is off the table.

    Although Silva will leave on a free transfer this summer, Butt insists the Portugal international's loyalty to City is too strong. Silva has won every major trophy possible under Pep Guardiola, and the former Class of '92 star believes the playmaker would never risk his legacy at the Etihad by joining the Red Devils.

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    Portuguese star has "too much respect" for City

    Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt was full of praise for Silva’s character and ability but remained adamant that a deal would never materialise. He described the City midfielder as a "phenomenal" footballer who would be a perfect addition to any squad - except United’s.

    "He's a player that everyone would like," Butt said. "He looks like a likeable team-mate that everyone loves. He's a phenomenal, phenomenal footballer. Looks like a really good human being as well."

    "Any football club in the world that wants someone like that on their books, it'll never happen, coming to Man Utd. He's got too much respect for Man City to do that. I don't even think he'd fit into the system of Man Utd's play. And with Bruno in his position, you can't play them both in the same team, can you."

  • United’s missed chance with Stones revealed

    The discussion around City stalwarts also touched upon John Stones, with Butt revealing that United famously missed out on the England international. Long before Stones became a defensive lynchpin for Guardiola, the Red Devils held talks with the centre-back about a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

    "United had a chance of getting John before he went to City way back when I was working there," he explained. "We spoke to him about joining the club. He's been a phenomenal player for Man City. He's one of my favourite players to watch when he was on form playing every week and stepping into midfield. He's a lovely footballer to watch."

    "A bit like Rio Ferdinand kind of player. He was better than Rio going into midfield but I think Rio's a better defender going back the other way But what a footballer. He's had a phenomenal career and wherever he goes, he'll do well."


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    Silva weighs up options as free agency looms

    Silva’s future remains a primary storyline heading into the summer window, with several of Europe's elite clubs monitoring his situation. While United appear to be out of the running, the midfielder has long been linked with a move to La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid frequently mentioned as potential destinations. For the Red Devils, the focus remains on finding a midfielder who complements Bruno Fernandes rather than competes with him.

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