'Loved working with you' - Ben Chilwell sends emotional message to Liam Rosenior as his ex-Strasbourg boss heads to former club Chelsea

Chilwell finally departed Chelsea on a permanent basis in the summer, having been frozen out by Maresca at Stamford Bridge before signing for Crystal Palace for the second half of 2024-25. He joined the Blues' sister club Strasbourg, where he worked under Rosenior. Speaking in an interview with the BBC in November, the left-back insisted his then-manager was 'going straight to the top', crediting the coach for his decision to join the French side.

"It wasn't my top choice, but then I spoke to the manager. It was only a 10-minute call, and I rang my agent straight away after and said, 'Yes, let's get Strasbourg done,'" Chilwell revealed. "I'm definitely shocked at the quality. There are a lot of people going straight to the top here, and I include the manager in that."