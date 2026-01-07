AFP
'Brain dead' Marc Cucurella torn to shreds by apoplectic Chelsea fans after earning Blues' SEVENTH red card of the season with blatant last-man foul against Fulham
Cucurella picks up Chelsea's seventh red card
The west London club have picked up an incredible seven red cards now this season, highlighting their discipline issues that were present under former head coach Enzo Maresca before his dismissal. You have to go back to the 2007-08 season for Chelsea to have picked up more dismissals, and it's only January. Despite the player's protests, the referee was correct to give Cucurella his marching orders. The decision was explained by the Premier League's match centre on social media. The following was posted: "The referee’s call of a free-kick to Fulham and a red card to Cucurella for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) was checked and confirmed by VAR - with it deemed that Cucurella committed a holding offence that did not continue into the penalty area."
That denial of a goal-scoring opportunity was a lucky escape for the Blues, with Fulham failing to capitalise on the resulting free-kick. Wilson did have the ball in the back of the net later on in the first half, but it was ruled out for a marginal offside.
Blues fans rage online
Not only did the defender have to endure the furious stares from his team-mates, coaches and new boss Liam Rosenior - who was watching from the stands - but the Chelsea contingent online ridiculed the full-back for his actions.
@siphillipssport said: "They’re all b*tching and moaning about a brain-dead moment from Cucurella. They should be b*tching and moaning to their team-mate rather than all getting themselves booked. Ridiculous."
Another account, @Just_chelseafc added to the scrutiny, posting: "With Cucurella’s experience you can’t be making such errors" - a fair point for someone who has won multiple trophies, including the most recent Club World Cup in the summer.
@CarefreeLewisG could not believe the stupidity of his defender: "We've had some idiotic red cards this season but Cucurella just got the DUMBEST of the lot. Braindead."
On top of that, @GoldbergCFC could not hold his tongue, writing: "Cucurella being SO f*cking dumb there. Love him but that is MORONIC and he just massively let his team & fans down."
Finally, @fahdahmed987 could not quite come to terms with the moment of madness from the Spaniard: "Cucurella, why???? Terrible decision. If you can't get Wilson, just let him go. Why pull him back????"
More misery for Chelsea?
Chelsea are about to embark on a new era under Rosenior, who opted to watch from the stands rather than take to the touchline just days after being announced as the new Blues boss. Unsurprisingly, Fulham have seized the initiative and taken control of possession as the game goes on. The Cottagers finally got their opener in the 55th minute of the match, Raul Jimenez netting to break the deadlock and fully take advantage of the extra man. Chelsea did equalise, but in-form Harry Wilson restored the lead late on.
