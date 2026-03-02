AFP
Bayern Munich eye Benfica teenager as bid to sign Feyenoord full-back becomes too expensive
Bayern Munich target Benfica wonderkid
According to Sky Sport, the Bavarian giants have added Benfica teenager Daniel Banjaqui to their shortlist. The 17-year-old, who is currently under contract with the Portuguese side until 2027, has emerged as a serious candidate for the record champions. Banjaqui has been turning heads with his performances for Benfica's second team, earning a reputation as one of the most promising young full-backs in Europe. His profile perfectly aligns with the modern requirements of a top-tier wing-back.
The financial hurdles of the primary target
The interest in Banjaqui comes at a time when Bayern's pursuit of Feyenoord's Givairo Read is hitting significant obstacles. Although the club held concrete talks with Read’s representatives, the deal has become increasingly complicated. Sky reports that talks although with Read's camp are becoming more concrete, the Dutchman appears injury-prone and the deal is becoming quite expensive due to varied interest in him.
This escalating cost and Read's recent fitness record have forced Bayern's recruitment team to broaden their horizons. While the Feyenoord star remains a priority, the club is unwilling to overpay or take excessive risks on a player whose availability has been inconsistent. This strategic pivot has opened the door for Banjaqui, who represents a different kind of investment - one focused on long-term development and high physical upside.
What Daniel Banjaqui brings to Bavaria
Banjaqui is regarded as one of Portugal's most promising right-backs, possessing a blend of attributes that makes him a standout prospect. His game is defined by remarkable speed and physical robustness, which allow him to cover the entire right flank effectively. Analysts have also highlighted his "pronounced attacking urge," a trait that is highly valued by Bayern's coaching staff, who often rely on their full-backs to provide width and offensive impetus.
Should Bayern decide to pull the trigger on a deal for the teenager, they would be acquiring a player capable of growing into the role for over a decade. The club's recent history of integrating young talents suggests that Banjaqui would be given a clear pathway to the first team. However, the decision to pivot fully away from Read has not yet been finalised, as the club continues to weigh the immediate impact of the Dutchman against the potential of the Benfica starlet.
The Konrad Laimer factor
The search for defensive security is also intrinsically linked to the future of Konrad Laimer. The 28-year-old Austrian international is currently under contract until 2027, but negotiations regarding an extension have hit a stalemate. It is understood that the club would like to extend the Austrian's contract, but negotiations are currently stalling because of salary demands.
If Laimer decides his future lies elsewhere, the profile of the player Bayern brings in this summer would fundamentally change. For now, the recruitment team remains alert, keeping close tabs on Banjaqui as they prepare for multiple eventualities in the upcoming summer transfer window.
