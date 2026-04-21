AFP
Baroness Karren Brady steps down as West Ham vice-chairman after 16 years as 'The Apprentice' star issues emotional statement
Brady ends legendary East London tenure
Brady’s departure marks the end of a long-standing professional relationship with joint-chairman David Sullivan that spans nearly four decades. Since joining the Hammers in 2010 alongside Sullivan and the late David Gold, Brady has been a pivotal figure in the club's modern history, most notably spearheading the complex transition from the Boleyn Ground to the London Stadium in 2016.
"It has been a privilege to work alongside the Board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United," she said on the club's official website. "Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy - a moment that will stay with me forever. I am deeply grateful for the relationships, challenges and opportunities that have shaped my time at the Club."
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Boardroom navigating mixed recent fortunes
While the 2023 European success in Prague remains a high point, Brady’s final season has been marred by financial difficulties and on-pitch struggles. In February, the club reported a pre-tax loss of £104.2 million, and fan protests have occasionally targeted the board as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side battles against relegation from the top flight.
Despite these recent hurdles, her commercial impact remains undeniable. Brady was the lead negotiator in securing the tenancy of the 62,500-capacity London Stadium, which allowed West Ham to build a season ticket base exceeding 50,000 supporters. She also played a key role in major club milestones, including the British record transfer of Declan Rice to Arsenal.
Tributes flow from West Ham hierarchy
Sullivan, who first appointed Brady as managing director of Birmingham City in 1993 when she was just 23, paid tribute to her contribution. Sullivan stated: "Karren has been an exceptional leader and a key figure in the Club’s development over the years. We wish her every success in her future endeavours and thank her for her outstanding contribution over the past 16 years."
Joint-chair Daniel Kretinsky also reinforced the importance of her work behind the scenes, particularly regarding the stadium and major transfers. Kretinsky said: "I want to thank Karren most sincerely for our collaboration since 2021 and for all the work she has done in the past for the Club. Her contribution to West Ham United’s growth, such as the long-term contract for the London Stadium, shareholders transition and the British record transfer of Declan Rice, has been absolutely essential and not always fully appreciated. Karren is also very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our Club there. I wish her the best of luck in all future activities."
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Preparing for future challenges
As she prepares to walk away from the day-to-day operations of a Premier League club, Brady underlined that her love for the game will not fade with her exit. She claims that her passion for football and commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders remains undiminished as this chapter closes. Her departure signals a significant shift in the West Ham's boardroom structure as they look to navigate a new era without one of football's most prominent female executives.