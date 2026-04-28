AFP
Barcelona in talks with Man Utd over second Marcus Rashford loan deal after Hansi Flick approval
Flick approves stay
Flick has authorised a plan to keep Rashford at Barcelona for another season. The coach remains convinced of the forward's value in his tactical setup, despite Rashford's recent struggle for consistent starts. While earlier reports suggested a return to Old Trafford was likely, Flick's backing has shifted the club's stance toward keeping him in Spain.
The decision comes after Rashford contributed to Barcelona’s dominant league campaign, scoring his 13th goal of the season in a recent 2-0 win over Getafe. Rashford himself reportedly chose to remain in Catalonia rather than return to the Premier League.
- AFP
Negotiating loan terms
Barcelona will decline to trigger the €30m buy option included in the original agreement. Instead, the club is prioritising a second temporary loan to manage its financial limits while retaining attacking depth. If Manchester United insist on a permanent transfer, Barcelona will likely seek a significant price reduction. Transfer expert Florian Plettenburg detailed the current state of negotiations.
"Understand Barcelona are pushing for a second loan for Marcus Rashford," wrote Pletternberg in X. "Talks with Manchester United are ongoing. Barcelona currently do not want to trigger the €30m option to buy - ideally a second loan, otherwise they want to negotiate the fee down. In any case, Rashford should stay. Approved by Hansi Flick."
Tactical role and performance
The pursuit of a new loan marks a change in direction for the club's hierarchy. Rashford's fading role during the spring led to rumors that his stint was over, particularly as he struggled to displace established starters. However, Flick believes Rashford offers a specific physical profile and versatility that remains useful for the squad’s rotation across multiple competitions.
Rashford has provided 13 goals and 13 assists across 45 appearances this season, proving his productivity despite moving in and out of the starting lineup. Barcelona hope that a full pre-season under Flick’s guidance will allow the forward to find the consistent form he displayed during his early months at the club. The player remains motivated to prove he belongs in the long-term project at the Camp Nou.
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United’s transfer dilemma
Man Utd face a choice regarding their academy graduate, who is entering the final stages of his contractual commitments. The club needs to raise immediate funds for summer reinforcements, making a permanent sale their preferred option to avoid his market value tumbling. United are reportedly hesitant to agree to another loan without a mandatory purchase clause.
The ongoing discussions seek a compromise that satisfies United’s need for capital and Barcelona’s restricted budget. For Rashford, staying in La Liga appears the most probable outcome, as he is unlikely to feature in the immediate plans at Old Trafford. A resolution is expected before the summer window opens to allow both clubs to finalize their respective transfer budgets.