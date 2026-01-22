'Bad decision... NEVER do that!' - Toronto FC target Josh Sargent torn apart for refusal to play for Norwich City as USMNT legend Brad Friedel makes Alexander Isak comparison

Ex-USMNT star Friedel can appreciate why Sargent is looking for a move, but - speaking in association with Optimobet - has told GOAL of why he is going about things in the wrong way: “I would say this, Josh is a lovely guy, a really nice guy. I don’t think as a player you should ever say you are not playing. That’s bad. I don’t know if he was advised to do it or if he did it on his own. Bad decision. Never do that.

“You were happy enough to sign the contract to be at the club at the time. If the club decides to sell you and agrees a fee, I believe it is Toronto that has put the bid in, then great, you can push behind the scenes all you want, have your discussions with the board and the coach, you can tell them you want to go, it’s no problem, it happens every day at every football club.

“You have to train and you have to play your games. When players do that, they do not think about the rest of the working staff that is at these clubs. They do not think of the fans that pay the money to come and watch. They do not think about all the auxiliary situations that happen that affect, in a negative way, when you make decisions like that.

“I understand why he has done it. I understand what his end goal is trying to be. But just like I disagreed with how Isak went about his business in the summer, I disagree with telling a club you are not playing. If they put you on the team sheet, you play. It’s pretty simple stuff for me.”

