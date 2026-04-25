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‘We need to die on the pitch’ - William Saliba sounds brutal Premier League title message at Arsenal after seeing nine-point lead disappear
Gunners surrender pole position
Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League trophy has loosened significantly following consecutive 2-1 defeats against Bournemouth and Manchester City. These results have seen Mikel Arteta's side slide into second place, trailing Pep Guardiola’s men on goal difference as the season reaches its climax. Having struggled historically in the month of April under Arteta, the North London giants now face a pivotal home fixture against Newcastle United to keep their championship dreams alive.
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Total commitment required
Speaking to the club's official website, the French international centre-back insisted that the current squad must leave everything on the field to prevent the campaign from fizzling out. Despite the recent slump, Saliba remains adamant that the race is far from over if the team can maintain their composure under scrutiny.
Demanding a ruthless approach from the players and staff alike, Saliba said: "I think we need to be calm. We need to die on the pitch as well, because it's now. Now we have to go, and we need everyone: the supporters, the team, the staff, everyone, because we have to do it now. After that, it's too late.
"When the season is finished, it's too late; you have to start the next season. It's now. You have to give everything and die on the pitch. Last game we wanted to win, and we didn't. But it's not finished. Now we know what we have coming, and we know what we have to do if we want to win the league. We have to start on Saturday."
Chasing a historic milestone
The yearning for a first league title since 2004 has become an obsession for Saliba, who admitted to dreaming about lifting major trophies in N5. Having finished as a runner-up in each of his seasons in England, the defender views this campaign as a personal and collective defining moment.
Reflecting on the psychological pressure and the importance of ending the club's 22-year drought, he added: "We have good pressure with us because when you play football, you want to play these kinds of games. We're ready for that.
"When you're close to achieving your dreams, sometimes when you sleep, you think about that. We have the Champions League, Premier League, so of course you cannot think about something else.
"We haven't won the Premier League since 2004. It's been a while. It means a lot for us and for me personally. I've been here for four years and I've always finished second. If we change that this season, it will be a massive success for us and for me. I'm sure we will do that."
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A decisive defensive test
Arsenal must end their two-game losing streak this Saturday against a Newcastle side that has traditionally struggled at the Emirates Stadium. While the Magpies are winless in their last 13 away trips to Arsenal, the Gunners' recent form, losing four of their last six in all competitions, has invited immense scrutiny. This fixture represents the start of a five-match sprint where Arteta’s side must find defensive solidity to stay level with a relentless Manchester City.