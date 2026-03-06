Martin Odegaard and Ethan Nwaneri among eight names Arsenal are considering selling as Gunners must offload star player

The London giants are grappling with the reality of a £268 million investment in new talent. While this aggressive recruitment has propelled Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the Premier League, it has left the club navigating a tightrope regarding Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). According The Telegraph, internal discussions have identified the need for at least one major first-team departure to ensure long-term compliance.

Shockingly, club captain Martin Odegaard is among those who could be sacrificed. With his book value currently low after five years at the club, any significant transfer fee received for the Norwegian would represent a massive accounting profit. The move would be a gamble, but with only two years remaining on his contract, the board is weighing the financial relief against his on-field importance.