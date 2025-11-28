Getty/GOAL
Arsenal legend insists 'terrific' Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli won't be sold in January transfer window as Mikel Arteta claim is made amid hunt for Premier League title
Competition for places: Arsenal boast greater squad depth
Big money has been invested on adding greater depth to the Gunners’ ranks. During the summer of 2025, that meant bringing in Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.
They have helped Arsenal to pull six points clear at the top of the table, with untimely injuries not rocking the boat. Arteta has been able to counter enforced absences for the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes.
While Arsenal are now able to rotate as they see fit, fierce competition for places means that there will always be players that are left disappointed as they are phased out or restricted to regular rounds of bench duty.
January sales: Gunners great not expecting much movement
It has been suggested that Martinelli and Jesus, along with Ben White and Ethan Nwaneri, may be allowed to leave north London in January - either on permanent or loan agreements. Winterburn, though, is not convinced that Arteta will part with his South American firepower.
The Gunners great, speaking in association with BetBrain, told GOAL when asked if Martinelli and Jesus will move on: “I don’t personally think they will leave. Because, for me, what you want to see from a squad on matchday is a starting XI but then look at the bench when things are not as comfortable as you want them to be, what player can come on and make an impact - whether that is defensively or an attacking option? I would suggest that Mikel Arteta, for the rest of this season with the games that we have got, will want everybody back fit. Jesus is a terrific option to have. I don’t see any of our players leaving in January. Maybe next season, but I don’t see anybody leaving in January.”
Transfer stance: What Martinelli & Jesus have said
Martinelli has said of his situation: “We play for Arsenal, we like to play alongside the good players and we are happy. It’s like the international team for me because we have Vini, Rodrygo and Raphinha, so many good players and I can’t complain. I just want to play, have the freedom to play, and show my talent. I need to be thankful for having those players alongside me.”
Arteta added on the 24-year-old, who has become a useful impact substitute: “I think Gabi has been a super important player for us and he’s going to remain very, very, very important. The fact that we have options with different qualities, that’s going to fulfil what we want, because every opponent is going to require different things. We have him in many other areas on the pitch and he’s needed, especially in the front line, to start the game and to finish the game.”
Jesus is currently working his way back from the ACL injury that he suffered in an FA Cup clash with Manchester United in January. He has said of the transfer talk that he continues to generate: “I'm under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and my wish is to stay here. If for any reason, both parties understand that we can't extend beyond that, at least until 2027, I'll be here.”
Arteta is looking forward to having the ex-Manchester City striker back, with no hints being offered at an impending sale. He has said of Jesus’ rehabilitation: “Obviously, he's been doing everything on his own; now he's got players around him, very competitive players around him, and see how he copes with that. But he's full of energy, I love the reaction of all his team-mates when he first joined us and yeah, great to have him back.”
Arsenal fixtures: Hectic schedule for the Gunners
Arsenal will need everybody available over the coming weeks as they work through a hectic schedule. They still have nine games to take in before the end of the calendar year - with that run of fixtures including Champions League and Carabao Cup quarter-final action, alongside Premier League meetings with the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Everton.
