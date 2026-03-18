AFP
'It could be the start of something!' - Declan Rice fires Arsenal team-mates up as Gunners prepare for EFL Cup final showdown with Manchester City
Gunners eye Wembley glory
Arsenal head to Wembley on Sunday riding a wave of momentum following a 14-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. This weekend's Carabao Cup final represents the club's first appearance in a major domestic final since their 2020 FA Cup triumph, serving as a critical litmus test for Mikel Arteta’s evolving squad. While City boast vast trophy-winning experience under Pep Guardiola, the North Londoners arrive in high spirits after eliminating Bayer Leverkusen from the Champions League on Tuesday night. With the first trophy of the English season up for grabs, the clash is being viewed as a potential springboard for a side still competing on four fronts.
Rice demands mental resilience
Speaking ahead of the final, Rice highlighted the potential for this match to act as a catalyst for future success. "Definitely, it could be the start of something," said Rice. "It is the first trophy that is up for grabs. If you win that, the momentum after that, that takes you forward, is massive."
The 27-year-old remains galvanised by the atmosphere within the Arsenal dressing room, despite admitting to feeling "shattered" by a relentless fixture schedule. "The lads are already talking about it in there, we’re excited—we’re ready. At the minute, every game of football we go into, we believe we can win, so we’ll be ready and looking forward to it," he asserted. "How much do you want it on Sunday? How much do you want to win a trophy for this team, and these fans?"
Eze emerges as X-factor
Beyond the tactical battle with City, Rice pointed to the growing influence of Eberechi Eze as a potential "X-factor" for the Gunners. Following Eze's stunning goal against Leverkusen, Rice noted: "There aren’t many players that I’ve seen that can hit the ball like him. We need to get him on the ball more!"
Defining sprint toward history
Following the Wembley showpiece, Arsenal face a gruelling run-in that will test the limits of their squad rotation. While the quadruple remains a mathematical possibility, the physical toll on key players like Rice—who has played almost every minute this season—will be a major concern for Arteta. The Gunners must navigate a congested April featuring Champions League quarter-finals alongside a relentless title race. Sunday’s result against a City side recently stung by their own European exit will set the tone for the remainder of the season, determining whether this Arsenal vintage is truly ready to transition from contenders to serial winners.
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