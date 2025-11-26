Getty Images
'How is this possible?' - Arne Slot admits he's baffled by Liverpool's dreadful form but still launches defence of recent results
Liverpool in crisis as form collapses
Liverpool's defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League has brought fresh scrutiny on Slot, with the club's hopes of retaining their Premier League title in absolute tatters after just 12 games of the season. The Dutchman has managed just six wins so far in the 2025-26 campaign despite a big summer that brought huge investment in players including Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.
Slot baffled by Liverpool's dreadful run
Slot has admitted he's at a loss to explain his side's poor run but has defended his team by highlighting their form in the Champions League, which has brought wins over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Liverpool boss told TNT Sports: "I'm also, like so many others, almost confused. Like, how is this possible with so much quality available that I cannot find a winning way with my team? Which is also not completely true, because people could also say we've won two out of the last four. We've won three out of four Champions League games. But it's clear that we've lost far too many games."
Slot hails Liverpool's great signings
One of Liverpool's problems this season has been that big-money signings such as Isak, Wirtz and Kerkez are yet to make much of an impact. However, Slot has backed his new men and says they are great signings by the club.
"Everybody is surprised, including me. If you win the league, of course we’ve made a few changes, but we’ve also made a few changes where I thought, we thought, but I was the first one who thought that we would benefit from. [We’ve] made some great signings. Players that stayed behind have been so important for us. Then you don’t expect to go into a run of games that we have been in. Even if we hadn’t made a signing or all the players had left, you don’t expect Liverpool to lose in the Premier League six out of seven times," he added.
"There are never enough excuses for me to explain what has happened. That is also what makes it difficult for me because I’m the type of person who likes to explain things. If you can explain things you can find a solution for things."
Liverpool leaking goals
Slot also spoke about how his team can get their form back on track, explaining: "I don’t think this is a moment about learning from the past, it’s looking forward. I want to play with a team that is doing all the things we did last season. I’ve seen a lot of similar things but there are one or two details and these details have cost us a lot, that are different to last season. One of those details is that last season, until this moment of time, we didn’t concede one set-piece at all and now we’ve conceded nine [in the Premier League]. Generally speaking, it’s still a team that has the ball a lot, it’s still a team that generates enough chances, but it’s also a team that again - I’m responsible for that - concedes far too many goals. It feels as if we are close to going to different results but doing the simple things right is maybe harder than I thought it was."
Liverpool aiming to bounce back
Liverpool will aim to return to winning ways on Wednesday in the Champions League. The Reds take on Eredivisie leaders PSV, who won 3-2 when the two teams met last season in the competition, and are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run. After that, Slot men's return to Premier League action and a trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham.
