American Abroad preview March 8GOAL
Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: USMNT strikers stay red-hot in No. 9 race as Christian Pulisic powers AC Milan's derby win over Inter

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including important three points for Pulisic's AC Milan.

The U.S. Men's National Team striker's race has become fun, hasn't it? With March camp looming and, by extension, the World Cup in a few months, the USMNT's forwards are going goal for goal, continuously raising the bar for one another in these final weeks of this cycle.

Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Haji Wright all scored this weekend, continuing their excellent form for their countries. Balogun has scored five goals in his last five games. Wright is up to six in his last five. Pepi, meanwhile, is lagging behind with a mere four in his last six, with two of those goals coming off the bench. Each of the three is scoring at an absurd rate, which will surely make U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino happy.

Also happy with this weekend's performance? The red side of Milan. Christian Pulisic didn't get the goal he's been searching for, but he sure was active, creating multiple chances for Milan in their win over local rivals Inter.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOAFP

    Balogun bags again

    This might finally be the best of Folarin Balogun. The Arsenal academy product has teased it for a while, but failed to hit the same heights as he managed during his breakout year at Reims nearly three full seasons ago. Back then, the sky was the limit. Now, things are a little less certain. At times, the Monaco shirt has looked a little bif ro him.

    On Friday, though, he showed why he might just be a perfect fit at this level, playing a crucial role in a 3-1 win over PSG. First, it is worth highlighting that Balogun both scored and assisted against PSG. He set up the first wonderfully, with a clever ball to the near post. And then he smashed home the third from outside the box. The stat sheet, then, is impressive. 

     But perhaps more important was his all-around game. Sure, Balogun can thrive in a counter-attacking system when opposing defenses offer space in behind. But Balogun popped up everywhere, holding up play and distributing the ball effectively. He is not a complete striker - not yet, at least. Yet on Friday, he showed that all of the pieces might just be there. 

  • Haji Wright Coventry 2025-26Getty

    Wright leads Coventry to a big win

    Week by week, Haji Wright proved more and more why, exactly, he should be in the USMNT squad. Say what you will about the relative level of the EFL Championship, Wright is finding the net at an excellent clip for the best team in the league.

    He scored again on Saturday morning against Bristol City, bagging the first of two in a comfortable - yet vital - 2-0 win for the Sky Blues as they look to push towards promotion to the Premier League. He has now bagged six in his last five, while Coventry haven't lost since January. Wright is one goal off the Golden Boot lead, too, which would be mightily deserved for a footballer in excellent form.  

  • Ricardo Pepi PSVGetty

    Pepi ready for more

    Pepi makes the Eredivisie look laughably easy these days. The striker is simply too good for the league he plays in, and it's a pleasure to watch for those of a USMNT persuasion. He wasn't at his fluid best for the reigning champions on Saturday in his first start since returning from a broken arm. Still, he made a true impact, running and finding regular looks at goal.

    And in the 86th minute, it came off for him. The ball dropped to the American in the six-yard box, and he dutifully smashed home to seal a 2-1 win as PSV continued their procession to the title. Pepi now has 10 goals in nine starts in the Dutch league and is averaging a goal every 86 minutes. A Premier League move has been rumored for some time, and it seems he is ready. 

  • Pulisic Inter Milan Serie AGetty Images

    Pulisic, Milan pick up huge win

    The Scudetto race may not officially be on, but it's certainly not off. That's because Milan picked up three crucial points against league-leading Inter this weekend, keeping hopes alive heading into the final few months of the season.

    With Sunday's 1-0 win, Milan are now seven points behind the team they share the San Siro with. It would still take a lot of work to catch the league leaders, but it's possible now after Milan took all three points on Sunday.

    Pulisic didn't quite make the difference to earn those three points as Milan's goal came from an unlikely source: wingback Pervis Estupinan. The American, though, was dangerous throughout, effectively leading the line for Milan. He created three chances, beat three defenders off the dribble, and won all four of his duels. There was an intensity to Pulisic's performance, one that, ultimately, did pay off in the end.

    If he continues on as he played on Sunday, the goals and assists will come. He's still hunting for his first of both in 2026, but this was the type of game that makes it seem like it's only a matter of time.

  • Celtic FC v FC Utrecht - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Moments you might have missed

    + Auston Trusty was a rock at the back for Celtic before burying his attempt in the shootout, helping The Bhoys to a massive cup win over heated rivals Rangers

    + Benjamin Cremaschi earned his first Parma start, putting in a solid shift as a right-midfielder in a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina

    + Patrick Agyemang failed to find the net, but Derby picked up a crucial 2-0 win over Swansea

    + Yunus Musah was unable to continue his goalscoring form in a quiet 45 minutes against Udinese 

    + Johnny Cardoso played 30 minutes off the bench as Atletico Madrid won 3-2 against Real Sociedad

    + Aidan Morris helped run the show in midfield with 116 touches in Middlesbrough's 4-0 beatdown of QPR

    + Malik Tillman endured another difficult showing in 24 minutes off the bench as Leverkusen drew 3-3 with Freiburg. 

    + Gio Reyna was an unused substitute as Borussia Monchengladbach were handily beaten by Bayern Munich

    + Weston McKennie played all 90 minutes in Juventus' win over Pisa

    + James Sands played 81 minutes but came off with an injury in St. Pauli's 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt

