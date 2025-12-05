Very few fans attach much importance to the Nations League, but it proved an absolute life-saver for Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez. Both men came under an awful lot of pressure to walk away from the Portugal national team after the incredibly embarrassing Euro 2024 campaign. However, victory in the Nations League strengthened their respective positions as captain and coach, meaning Ronaldo will almost certainly lead Martinez's Portugal into the 2026 World Cup at 41 years of age. Is that necessarily a good thing, though?

Ronaldo has scored 13 times since the Euros but, when the pressure came on Portugal during last month's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland, the captain cracked, getting himself sent off with a typical display of petulance. Furthermore, with Martinez forced to do without Ronaldo for the Seleccao's final group game, they produced their most cohesive performance of the campaign by some distance, routing Armenia 9-1 to seal their spot at the finals - which only strengthened the argument that Portugal would be an even stronger side with a more mobile attacker playing in a fluid forward line.

At this stage, it really does feel that a Portugal squad stacked with talent no longer needs Ronaldo as much as he needs them. Nonetheless, with the superstar striker having inexplicably but inevitably avoided a three-game ban for his dismissal in Dublin, Martinez remains almost certain to persist with his CR7-centred game plan at the World Cup. However, there will be no fateful final showdown with Lionel Messi in the showpiece in New York, with Portugal and Argentina on the same side of the draw. They could, however, meet in the last eight - assuming they progress from a group containing Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of a play-off between New Caledonia or Jamaica and Congo DR.