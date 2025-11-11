Premier League 2025-26 Player of the Year Power Rankings: Erling Haaland and Declan Rice lead the way at Christmas

What a turnaround Aston Villa have enjoyed this season. They opened their Premier League campaign with two points from five games, but have won 11 and lost one of their 12 matches since.

Morgan Rogers has been symbolic of that reversal. During a Europa League tie with Bologna in September, he was ironically cheered by Villa fans whenever he completed a pass because they had grown so frustrated with his wasteful nature. Now, he's turned into a cheat code.

Every week, Rogers seems to be defying xG at a Gareth Bale 2012-13-style rate. Banger after banger, screamer after screamer. Villa have put themselves in a position to challenge for the title, and if their star attacker, currently on seven league goals, can keep up his end of the bargain, then they're going to stay in that race.

Unai Emery has urged Rogers to remain 'angry' in his search for goals. "Always he plays well. He does his task and he is versatile across different positions," he said following the forward's brace at Leeds.

"Maybe today he showed that he is angry to score. Being angry, he scored two goals, focusing on how he could get numbers. He did it, helping the team and for our victory today. He is a player who can get numbers. Last year he got double numbers for goals and assists. This year I think he will get this again.

"He was playing fantastic before this match, not getting numbers, but helping the team. With those goals today, it’s more brilliant. I think Morgan is very important when he is scoring and when he is not scoring. He is working tactically, being versatile, and performing very consistently.

"Hungry and angry to score. Both. It is in this direction."